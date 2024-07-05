German MotoGP: Maverick Vinales sets new lap record in crash-heavy second practice

Like in FP1, Marc Marquez suffered a slow start as he returned to pit lane after his out lap.

Marco Bezzecchi came unstuck very early on aboard his GP23 bike as he fell at turn 11.

The Italian, who has lacked form since the beginning of the season, suffered several barrel rolls through the gravel before being helped away by marshals.

Marquez was soon back underway before a monster crash at the same turn 11.

The eight-time world champion initially lost the front-end of his Gresini bike before being thrown over the top in what was a brutal highside.

Able to avoid crashing his factory KTM, Jack Miller got his braking wrong at turn one as he took a trip through the gravel.

At the head of the field, Francesco Bagnaia was continuing to lead by over two tenths from team-mate Enea Bastianini and rookie Pedro Acosta.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was the next Ducati to crash as he suffered a front-end washout at turn one.

Worryingly, the Italian immediately started holding his right shoulder while the GP23 machine landed on top of the air fence.

That brought out a red flag as a result, with marshals then attempting to re-deploy the damaged barrier.

Like Di Giannantonio, Takaaki Nakagami went down in very quick fashion at turn one just after the session got underway.

On just his third flying lap of Practice Marquez, who had a soft rear tyre fitted, went fastest in stunning style.

More crashes followed as Joan Mir went down at turn one moments before Acosta made the same mistake.

In a surprising turn of events, Marc Marquez then left his bike and returned to his motorhome.

Augusto Fernandez was next to hit the deck aboard his GASGAS Tech 3 KTM.

Marc Marquez then left his motorhome in his team gear as he headed to the medical centre.

Making it a double Marquez at the top, Alex went fastest by nearly two tenths with 18 minutes remaining.

As Marc Marquez was declared fit to return, fast lap continued to pour in as Vinales smashed the top time with a new lap record.

Bastianini was next to suffer a big fall at turn 11 as he also lost the front-end of his factory Ducati.

With Marquez not returning to the action, Marquez was pushed out of the top ten by Raul Fernandez in the final two minutes.