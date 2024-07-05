Marc Marquez passed fit despite huge, painful highside at Sachsenring

Marc Marquez escaped major injury after a huge crash in Friday practice at the German MotoGP.

Marquez was passed fit after a visit to the medical centre at the Sachsenring, with the second session of the day ongoing without him.

The Gresini Ducati rider lost the front of his bike at Turn 11, and was flipped high into the air.

The crash was reminiscent of Marco Bezzecchi’s earlier in the day. Separately, Fabio di Giannantonio crashed heavily causing red flags but was also passed fit for the rest of the weekend.

Marquez gingerly got back to his feet in visible pain after his big highside.

He surprisingly returned to the track only briefly before abandoning his run.

Marquez soon had taken his leathers off, and headed to see the medics.

But, his participation in this weekend’s German MotoGP can continue.

However, he must battle through Q1 on Saturday.

A year ago, still on a Honda, Marquez endured a horrible weekend, crashing five times before the grand prix had even started. He withdrew from the Sunday race.

The Sachsenring is one of his historic favourite circuits. Marquez has won all eight times he has started a MotoGP race at the venue.

Marquez is still on course to race this weekend, but his weekend is off to a less than ideal start.

The Gresini rider is third in the championship, 58 points behind leader Jorge Martin.