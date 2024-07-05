German MotoGP: Sachsenring practice stopped after Fabio di Giannantonio accident

Friday afternoon’s practice for the German MotoGP has been red-flagged following a highspeed accident for Fabio di Giannantonio.

The VR46 rider lost the front under braking for Turn 1 and was immediately seen holding his right arm as he sat up in the gravel trap.

The Italian was able to walk away - and later seen smiling after changing out of his leathers and heading for medical checks - but his Desmosedici was left on top of an air fence, forcing red flags to conduct repairs.

After a check-up at the Medical Centre, di Giannantonio was declared fit to continue.

Di Giannantonio’s accident followed two big falls for Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi at the fearsome Turn 11 Ralf Waldmann (Waterfall) corner.

Marquez’s 190km/h highside, after losing the front and then the rear, was the biggest of his Gresini career.

The 11-time Sachsenring winner walked away unharmed and was preparing to return when red flags were waved for Diggia’s incident.

Bezzecchi escaped his heavy lowside with scratches to his nose.

Factory Ducati team-mates Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini are fastest with 37-minutes and 56-seconds of the hour-long session remaining after the restart.