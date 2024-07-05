Francesco Bagnaia details why Ducati are faster everywhere in 2024

Francesco Bagnaia says Ducati has the best riders in MotoGP on the best bikes.

Ducati have dominated the 2024 MotoGP season so far as only Aprilia’s factory duo Aleix Espargaro (sprint in Barcelona) and Maverick Vinales (COTA) have won races outside of Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin.

Marc Marquez has also been a consistent threat for wins, finishing second and third on many occasions aboard his GP23 bike.

Asked prior to today’s FP1 at Sachsenring, a circuit where Ducati won both races last season thanks to Martin, Bagnaia made it clear why he believes Ducati have very few weak circuits on the calendar.

“Best riders with the best bike makes it better,” claimed Bagnaia. “Jerez was also one of the worst, Misano was one of the worst, many race tracks were difficult for our bikes.

“But with the work we did we improved a lot. Turning is not a problem anymore and in this track you need a lot of turning.

“When you put together the best rider with the best bike it’s normal that the level is higher and higher.”

Bagnaia, world champion with Ducati the last two seasons, was not the only rider to discuss Ducati’s current form as Marc Marquez, who won at Sachsenring on every visit with Honda, also gave his views.

Marquez added: “Ducati is working well in every race track. Other manufacturers have more ups and downs, it’s like a rider.

“Ducati is working well in every race track but the tracks where they struggle a bit where other manufacturers are faster, we are there.

“Here, if you have turning and rear grip it is done. They have a very good compromise.”

During this morning’s FP1 Martin was fastest ahead of Marquez, highlighting once again that Ducati are the manufacturer to beat at the German MotoGP.

