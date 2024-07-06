Paddock whisper that Gresini “not willing to sell” despite Lewis Hamilton link

Gresini Racing are not for sale, despite links to Lewis Hamilton, it has been rumoured.

F1 superstar Hamilton had entered talks to buy the MotoGP team, according to The Race.

Hamilton addressed those claims at Silverstone this weekend, saying “anything is possible”.

But TNT Sports’ Gavin Emmett said from the German MotoGP paddock at the Sachsenring: “It sounds like Nadia Padovani, Fausto Gresini’s widow, is not willing to sell. That’s what I heard.

“In many ways, the team is at its peak selling point.

“But with the advent of Liberty Media you want to hold onto your slot a little longer to see if it goes stratospheric.”

US company Liberty Media added MotoGP to their portfolio which already includes F1.

Liberty Media have been credited with overseeing a huge increase in F1’s popularity and value.

Sylvain Guintoli said: “If it’s anything like we’ve seen in the past few years in F1, it’s been a sharp rise in interest and following and attendance.

“Our sport, almost every weekend the show is so good, at the moment.”

Neil Hodgson said MotoGP teams could be worth more as Liberty helps the sport grow: “There could be a ten-fold increase in the next five to 10 years.”

Emmett added about Gresini: “Maybe they will take investment or something like that. But it sounds like she’s not up for selling.”

He added about other teams: “We know Trackhouse is not up for sale because it’s just been bought. Pramac are switching to Yamaha.

“[Tech3’s Herve Poncharal] is the one, we know he’s taken a step back.

“I wonder if there’s something there. I have spoken to Herve - he’s not done, but he’s not going to a few races.

“LCR? You can’t see Lucio Cecchinello [selling]. He’s a workaholic.

“It’s his family, it’s his life. Every nut and bolt on that motorcycle has had Lucio’s blood, sweat and tears.

“These grid slots, their value, is increasing all the time.”

