Ducati warned that “two less” bikes next year will allow “a more even fight”

Ducati’s dominant Sunday at the German MotoGP was a result of having more bikes than their rivals, it is claimed - but they won’t have such an advantage next year.

The departure of Pramac to Yamaha means Ducati’s presence will be reduced in 2025 from eight bikes to six.

On Sunday at the Sachsenring, factory Ducati rider Pecco Bagnaia won the grand prix ahead of Gresini duo Marc and Alex Marquez, after Pramac’s Jorge Martin fell out of the lead.

Enea Bastianini and Franco Morbidelli scrapped to fourth and fifth.

A day earlier, Trackhouse Aprilia’s Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez qualified in second and third. Oliveira finished the sprint race in second.

Broadcaster Simon Crafar insisted: “This is a perfect example of Ducati having eight machines on the grid.

“They always fight back each day.

“You see it on a Saturday, they take a step forward.

“No other brand could stay with them, and they could [on Saturday].

“Ducati, with their electronics, took a step forward [on Sunday].”

He added: “It’s so clear that, with eight bikes and eight technicians, crew chiefs and riders, working to Saturday from Friday’s information, and then on Sundays, they always take a step forward.

“I am pretty sure it’s an electronic area. As well as, for example, Pecco’s bike didn’t have the adjustments that it had [on Saturday].

They are non-stop finding a way forward.

“I am so happy that, next year, there will be two less on the grid.

It gives a more even fight between the other manufacturers who can’t seem to make the step.

“It’s not a lack of knowledge on the manufacturers’ part. It’s having so much more information with eight bikes.”

Bagnaia’s victory on Sunday allowed him to overtake Martin in the MotoGP standings, to lead the pack.

Martin was closing in on victory when he crashed out, with Bagnaia’s superior management of his tyres eventually winning out.

“I can’t help but to feel sorry for Jorge,” Crafar said.

“It was so clear that they played their aces differently. Pecco said that when Jorge fought back and ran away, [Jorge] was doing his big push then, using his tyres.

“It was clear to see Pecco being careful.

“Then, in the last period, it was Pecco’s turn to use what was left from his tyres.

“People will say it was gifted to Pecco. But it was a clever race from him.

“He knew how easy it was to make a mistake from that front tyre, in the last part, under pressure. He just kept that pressure on, piling it on.

“Frankie was using the tyre to stay with them, to fight, but didn’t have enough left at the end.

“The big thing to take out of it: Pecco managed it perfectly.”