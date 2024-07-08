Third in championship “good target” for “8 out of 10” Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez grades his opening nine MotoGPs for Gresini Ducati.

Marc Marquez, 2024 German MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 German MotoGP

Marc Marquez has given himself a grade of 8 out of 10 for his performances so far at Gresini Ducati as he braces for a battle with Enea Bastianini over third in the MotoGP World Championship.

Marquez currently holds third in the standings, 56 points behind Francesco Bagnaia and 24 from Jorge Martin, by 11 points over Bastianini, whose factory Ducati seat the Spaniard takes over in 2025.

"This first part of the season has been good. We can say not super good because we did some mistakes,” Marquez said after charging from 13th on the grid to claim his fifth Gresini podium from nine rounds on Sunday at the Sachsenring.

“It can be a good target to try to be in the first three positions of the championship, because it will not be easy to keep Enea behind. He is a fast rider.

“Apart from that, the only thing that we need to work on in the second part of the season is to try to make a completely good [problem free] weekend.

“We will keep fighting, keep learning from the top two guys inside Ducati, which is Martin and Bagnaia. They are a bit faster than us.”

Marquez will also be seeking to eradicate his own mistakes when the MotoGP season restarts at Silverstone in early August, explaining his grade so far:

“For me, eight [out of ten]. It was a good start of the season but a few mistakes. Especially Austin and the Sprint race in Assen were the two big mistakes.

“The races were acceptable, but we were a bit inconsistent during the weekends.

“We saved things in Le Mans. We saved in different races, but we need to find a way to be a bit more constant during the weekend, straightaway into Q2 and try to improve the Saturdays.”

The next best rider in the world championship on a GP23 Ducati is VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio, 74 points behind Marquez in eighth place.

Brother and team-mate Alex Marquez, who joined Marc on the Sachsenring podium, is tenth in the world championship.

Read More

Latest News

F1
Feature
2h ago
How Lewis Hamilton banished his demons with most emotional F1 win yet
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
Feature
2h ago
McLaren are not ready for F1 title fight as they throw away British GP 1-2
Third placed Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
Third placed Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in parc ferme. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
3h ago
Mercedes break down secrets of Lewis Hamilton’s British GP win
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Joan Mir “won’t stop trying” after nightmare German MotoGP
Joan Mir
Joan Mir
F1
News
4h ago
Angela Cullen's immediate response to Lewis Hamilton win at British GP
(L to R): Angela Cullen (NZL) Mercedes AMG F1 Physiotherapist with Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Angela Cullen (NZL) Mercedes AMG F1 Physiotherapist with Lewis…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Maverick Vinales: ‘I am going to fly very high…’
Maverick Vinales, 2024 German MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2024 German MotoGP
MotoGP
News
5h ago
‘We’ve seen this too many times from Jorge Martin’
Jorge Martin crash, 2024 German MotoGP
Jorge Martin crash, 2024 German MotoGP
F1
News
5h ago
Ferrari announce Enrico Cardile exit ahead of rumoured Aston Martin F1 switch
Enrico Cardile (ITA) Ferrari Head of the Chassis Area in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,
Enrico Cardile (ITA) Ferrari Head of the Chassis Area in the FIA Press…
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio says decision on his future “has been taken”
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 11 April
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 11 April