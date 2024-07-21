“Biggest surprise” of MotoGP silly season is pin-pointed

Maverick Vinales’ exit from Aprilia has been labelled the “strangest move” of this summer’s MotoGP rider market.

Vinales will leave Aprilia for Tech3 KTM next season to form a new-look partnership with Enea Bastianini, in a team with full factory support.

His stock was high after winning the Grand Prix of the Americas and the sprint race in Texas, and becoming the first MotoGP rider to win on a Sunday with four different manufacturers.

Confirmation that Vinales will ride a KTM in 2025 has shocked experts within the paddock.

“Probably the biggest surprise, to be honest, to jump out of the factory Aprilia seat,” TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson said.

“To move to Tech3 KTM which is not the main factory team. I’d say it’s the strangest move.

“But he’s not shy about making strange moves.

“My take on that? He’s probably had a hint, a suggestion, that they wouldn’t continue with him at Aprilia.

“So he jumped before he was pushed.”

Sylvain Guintoli responded: “It looked like Vinales wouldn’t have been renewed at Aprilia.

“If Maverick could have stayed at Aprilia, he would have done.

“The dynamics within the factory Aprilia team - Martin, and wanting an Italian rider - it looks like Maverick did not have a spot.

“Maybe they offered him Trackhouse? He preferred to go onto the KTM.”

Aleix Espargaro has confirmed his retirement and his Aprilia spot will go to Jorge Martin next year.

The manufacturer, who never hid their dream of recruiting an Italian rider, will field Marco Bezzecchi in Vinales’ place in 2025.

Vinales will have the unique opportunity to win a MotoGP race with a fifth manufacturer when he heads to KTM’s second team next year.

He will be joined by Bastianini, who lost his factory Ducati seat to Marc Marquez in the biggest storyline of silly season.

Bastianini chose to depart Ducati rather than be downgraded to a satellite team.

Guintoli reacted: “With riders, it’s a respect thing. Once you’ve been in a factory team…

“It wasn’t his fault that he got injured. For him, it’s a great opportunity. That bike is fast.”