Yamaha tease interest in Moto2 talent for new Pramac project

Yamaha have admitted their interest in Alonso Lopez, but stopped short of confirming whether he’d be promoted to MotoGP next year.

The addition of the Pramac satellite team, who will leave Ducati and join Yamaha in 2025, has created two new openings on the grid.

A host of current MotoGP riders are interested in the additional Yamahas, but young starlets from Moto2 could also be considered.

Yamaha managing director Lin Jarvis was asked if Lopez could be given the chance.

"Who knows,” he responded to Sky Italia.

“We said a couple of years ago that he is a rider we are interested in.

“We are following his career, when the right time comes for him to move up to the premier class we can think about it.

“Now we have just signed the contract with Pramac, we think to the young Moto2 riders for the future.

“But I don't know if this is the right time to take them."

MotoGP currently has just one confirmed rookie next year, in Ducati’s Fermin Aldeguer.

Lopez, the 22 year old Spaniard, is racing in his fourth season of Moto2.

The Speed Up Racing rider is currently fifth in the Moto2 standings.

Lopez won the season-opening Moto2 grand prix in Qatar.

Although he is attracting admiring glances from the Yamaha MotoGP hierarchy, other premier class riders are also circling for the new bikes made available by Pramac’s decision to quit Ducati.