Pol Espargaro wildcard confirmed for Austrian MotoGP

Pol Espargaro will be riding alongside factory KTM riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller at the Austrian MotoGP in August.

Currently in his first season as an official KTM test rider, Pol Espargaro took part in his first wildcard of the season at Mugello.

KTM have fallen further behind Ducati and Aprilia in recent rounds, therefore having a fifth rider on the grid at their home grand prix will be an added benefit as they go in search of more performance.

Espargaro is no stranger to challenging for big results at the Red Bull Ring, as he came close to victory in 2020.

Espargaro will be in action for the factory KTM team, joining Binder and Miller.

Discussing his upcoming wildcard appearance, Espargaro said: “I’m ready to go again! Mugello was a special circuit to make my return for Red Bull KTM but it also doesn’t get much more special than Red Bull Ring.

“For the track, the place, the fans and the atmosphere and for how much this Grand Prix means to KTM it also feels a bit like a home race for me.

“I have some good memories of fighting for the win there but, like in Italy, the goal will be to get on the track with the KTM RC16 and continue our testing program.

“We will have work to do but I know the Austrian GP will also be a lot of fun.”

The Austrian MotoGP will take place on 16-18.