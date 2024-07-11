Pol Espargaro wildcard confirmed for Austrian MotoGP

Pol Espargaro will take part in his second MotoGP wildcard of the season at the Red Bull Ring.

Pol Espargaro, Sepang MotoGP test, 6 February
Pol Espargaro, Sepang MotoGP test, 6 February

Pol Espargaro will be riding alongside factory KTM riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller at the Austrian MotoGP in August.

Currently in his first season as an official KTM test rider, Pol Espargaro took part in his first wildcard of the season at Mugello.

KTM have fallen further behind Ducati and Aprilia in recent rounds, therefore having a fifth rider on the grid at their home grand prix will be an added benefit as they go in search of more performance.

Espargaro is no stranger to challenging for big results at the Red Bull Ring, as he came close to victory in 2020.

Espargaro will be in action for the factory KTM team, joining Binder and Miller.

Discussing his upcoming wildcard appearance, Espargaro said: “I’m ready to go again! Mugello was a special circuit to make my return for Red Bull KTM but it also doesn’t get much more special than Red Bull Ring.

“For the track, the place, the fans and the atmosphere and for how much this Grand Prix means to KTM it also feels a bit like a home race for me.

“I have some good memories of fighting for the win there but, like in Italy, the goal will be to get on the track with the KTM RC16 and continue our testing program.

“We will have work to do but I know the Austrian GP will also be a lot of fun.”

The Austrian MotoGP will take place on 16-18.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
59m ago
Marc Marquez “divisive”; Ducati CEO hints at Valentino Rossi skirmishes
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
WSBK
News
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu responds to MotoGP rumours: “I’ll stay with BMW for 2025”
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1
News
2h ago
Jeremy Clarkson drops hint about Adrian Newey’s next move with ‘house-hunting’ claim
(L to R): Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer with Jeremy Clarkson (GBR) on the grid. Formula 1
(L to R): Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer with…
WSBK
News
3h ago
Scott Redding on his WorldSBK future: “I’m contracted with BMW for 2025”
Scott Redding
Scott Redding
F1
News
4h ago
Martin Brundle’s theory for why Red Bull are sticking with Sergio Perez - for now
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Race
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…

Latest News

F1
News
5h ago
Confirmed: The six F1 venues holding sprint races in 2025
Lewis Hamilton leading the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race
Lewis Hamilton leading the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race
F1
News
5h ago
F1 2025 calendar: Full schedule and dates of every race
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leads at the start of the race…
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Aleix Espargaro “would like to finish on the top step at least once before I leave”
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
8h ago
Everything we know about Liam Lawson’s Red Bull F1 test at Silverstone
Liam Lawson (NZL) RB Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Practice
Liam Lawson (NZL) RB Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…