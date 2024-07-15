Marc Marquez: "I don't feel guilty" about Pramac quitting Ducati

Marc Marquez has rejected any feeling of guilt about Pramac exiting Ducati.

The selection of Marquez by Ducati for the 2025 factory seat caused major ripples throughout the sport.

The obvious occurence was losing Jorge Martin, who signed for Aprilia, and Enea Bastianini, who will go to Tech3 KTM.

But Marco Bezzecchi has also been lost to Aprilia.

Significantly, the Pramac satellite team also chose to end their long association with Ducati to join Yamaha next season.

“I don't feel guilty about Pramac leaving Ducati, because I didn't do anything,” Marquez was quoted by Autosport.

“It is true that as a Ducati rider I would have liked them to continue, because it would be two more bikes on track, more information and it is an important team within Ducati.

“As a MotoGP fan I think it is good news. 

"On the one hand, selfishly speaking, I prefer two more Ducati on track, but as a fan it was the normal step, that one of the Ducati teams would go with Yamaha, for the championship to have four Japanese bikes, two Italian bikes less on track."

Ducati will have their factory duo plus Gresini and VR46 teams next season, while Yamaha will double their presence from two to four bikes.

Pramac appeared to be a sensible destination for Marquez in 2025 due to their ability to hand him a factory-spec bike - until he made the bombshell declaration that they weren't an option.

That appeared to force Ducati's hand to ditch any idea of placing Martin in their factory team, and Marquez within Pramac.

Pramac boss Paolo Campinoti has been critical of Ducati's decision to sign Marquez, claiming it goes against their philosophy of backing young riders.

Ducati have been forced to defend themselves, pointing to the arrival next year of Moto2 starlet Fermin Aldeguer as evidence of their commitment to young talent.

Marquez, meanwhile, will arrival at Ducati's official team next year amid the changing circumstance of the manufacturer possessing less bikes on the grid.

