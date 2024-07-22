‘Bucket list’ motocross appearance for Jack Miller

Jack Miller has used the MotoGP summer break to take part in a ‘bucket list race’ in the Australian ProMX Motocross Championship.

The Red Bull KTM rider finished just outside of the points in 23rd and 24th places in the MX1 class at Echo Valley, in Toowoomba, Queensland.

Miller wrote on social media:

“What an amazing and humbling experience that was, these boys absolutely rip and to share such an iconic track with them was mental 🤯

"Bit of a bucket list race off the list for me and to do it with my beautiful family and friends made it even sweeter. Here’s to the summer break 🤟”

The Australian, who is yet to confirm his MotoGP future after being left out of KTM’s 2025 line-up, has previously delighted his home fans by twice entering the Australian Superbike finale while contracted to Ducati.

KTM has no eligible Superbike in its line-up, ending Miller’s appearances, but is the factory to beat in most forms of off-road competition.

Miller will be back in MotoGP action during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, in early August.

