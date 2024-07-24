Pramac Yamaha tipped to have chosen first MotoGP rider… could a rookie also join?

Yamaha's new satellite team have found a new rider, according to Sky Italia

Miguel Oliveira, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Miguel Oliveira, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

Pramac Yamaha have reportedly chosen Miguel Oliveira as the first MotoGP rider of their new era.

Current Trackhouse Aprilia rider Oliveira will sign a two-year deal with Pramac ahead of the British MotoGP, reports Sky Italia.

Yamaha will keep faith in Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins (who isn’t yet contracted) in their factory team but have now taken a major step for their new satellite project, the report in Italy states.

With Oliveira selected, attention will turn to who will partner him.

Moto2 starlet Tony Arbolino “could have some chance” and will be evaluated over the coming rounds, according to Sky Italia.

Pramac, the team run by Paolo Campinoti, have finalised their huge decision to quit Ducati and join Yamaha in 2025.

It means they will leave behind the best bike on the MotoGP grid for a machine which is currently behind the Ducatis, Aprilias and KTMs.

Pramac’s current riders Jorge Martin and Franco Morbidelli were never going to follow the project into Yamaha’s arms.

Therefore, a new-look duo was needed and Pramac have now reportedly chosen their first rider.

Oliveira has experience riding a KTM and an Aprilia in MotoGP.

He is a five-time grand prix winner but hasn’t won since 2022.

At the most recent MotoGP round in Germany, Oliveira delivered a major reminder of his talents with Trackhouse’s best performance since they rebranded earlier this year.

He qualified second, finished the sprint race in P2, and the grand prix in P6.

Notably, his current team Trackhouse confirmed that Oliveira’s teammate Raul Fernandez has signed a new contract for the next two seasons. But there was no mention of Oliveira.

