Jorge Martin calls Ducati departure "a shame"

Jorge Martin will leave Ducati at the end of the 2024 MotoGP season, joining Aprilia alongside Marco Bezzecchi.

Just ten points off the series lead heading into this weekend's British MotoGP at Silverstone, Martin will be looking to bounce back following his mistake in Germany last time out.

Martin crashed on the penultimate lap when leading from Francesco Bagnaia.

Martin, who is joined by current team Pramac in leaving Ducati next season, took part in his final World Ducati week at Misano last weekend.

However, speaking to GPOne, Martin has not ruled out being involved in the future, thus hinting at a potential return to Ducati down the road.

Martin said: "It was a great story with Ducati and Pramac, we haven't come full circle yet, but I think it's been years of development of the bike, the team and I would say we've grown together.

"When I arrived, Ducati wasn't the best bike, it hadn't won a title yet. But with Pecco, Enea and me too, I think the project has grown.

"It's a shame I can't stay, but I'm happy to be here. This may not be my last WDW, maybe I will come back in the future, but that's how it is now."

Martin was ninth in the Ducati Race of Champions, while MotoGP title rivals Bagnaia and Marc Marquez were first and third, respectively.

Martin, who has never won at Silverstone in MotoGP, will have a tough task on his hands this weekend.

But the Spaniard is in good spirits after the performance he showed in Sachsenring, prior to his mistake.

"I think that already in Germany, when I had the contract with Aprilia and everything was clear, I was very strong, more than anyone," said Martin.

"I made a mistake, but I just have to learn from these mistakes, the important thing was to be at a high level and I feel good now.

"I don't have to do anything in particular, I'm in perfect shape and I think that's enough to finish the races.

"I think I've made a good step forward since the end of last year, and I think if we work well, at least we can stay in the fight until the end."