Pedro Acosta: Second half of 2024 MotoGP season will be "hectic"

Pedro Acosta has been one of the stars of the 2024 MotoGP season, as the British grand prix is next up for the rookie sensation.

Following a three-week summer break, MotoGP roars back into action this weekend, with Acosta leading KTM's charge in the championship.

The young Spaniard is fifth, one place ahead of Brad Binder, and despite never winning at Silverstone, Acosta is ready to get going again.

"Happy to be back to the competition after a few weeks off," said Acosta. "It's been good to disconnect, spend time with my family, and train a lot.

"We have a hectic second half of the season ahead of us so we will have to work hard and constantly.

"Silverstone is a circuit that I like, the weather is complicated but we will see how we manage it this year with the MotoGP.

"It will certainly be different from the other Grand Prix as we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of MotoGP, a milestone I am very proud of and happy to experience in person. Let's get back on the gas!"

Acosta's team-mate Augusto Fernandez, who is looking for options outside of MotoGP for 2025, is also excited to get back underway.

Fernandez added: "I cannot wait to be back racing in Silverstone after the summer break. Disconnecting was good, I enjoyed family, friends while training back at home to be as ready as possible for the next weeks which will be busy.

"Silverstone is a track that I like, and I had great results in the past.

"Last season was not bad for us, so I am looking forward to a good weekend and try to finish in the top 10 to start this second part in a good way."