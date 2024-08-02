MotoGP riders support Simon Crafar leading Race Direction: "A great change"

Simon Crafar will take over as chairman of Race Direction for the 2025 MotoGP season.

Replacing Freddie Spencer who has been heavily criticised by several riders, Crafar has what could be viewed as an impossible job.

But the New Zealander has the support of MotoGP's biggest stars.

Francesco Bagnaia, who leads the world championship, said: "I think it's one of the hardest jobs to do here in the paddock, because to decide things is not easy. But what I think is that with Simon we can have a good dialogue with him.

"We speak a lot with Simon every weekend and I think that if he can always have the same line, it could be a really good job. But it's not an easy job."

Jorge Martin also backed the appointment of Crafar due to the former racer's willingness to speak with the riders and learn as much as he can about the current bikes.

For me it is a big change," began Martin. "It is a great change. I know Simon quite a lot and I know that he is still riding.

"He will understand a bit better how the bike can move or how things can change so fast.

"I think he can be a bit more equal between different situations.

"He is also always trying to understand the sport and coming to learn from us and ask questions. He will be really good at his new job."

Head of Race Direction "like the referee in Football"

Keen to point out that Crafar will essentially serve as the referee, a position that gets scrutinised in most sports, Marc Marquez said: "I wish the best Simon. It is a very difficult position.

"It is like the referee in Football and it's impossible to make everyone happy.

"In the end, he is the race direction and we need to adapt if it's new rules, new limits.

"This year it is changing a bit and I feel comfortable. I think this is the right line."