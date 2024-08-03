British MotoGP: Enea Bastianini claims maiden sprint win as Pecco Bagnaia crashes out

Enea Bastianini takes victory in the British MotoGP sprint at Silverstone from third on the grid.

Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini

Jorge Martin made a brilliant start from fourth on the grid as he took the lead around the outside of turn two.

Francesco Bagnaia, who momentarily took the lead into turn one, was instead pushed down to fourth as others swooped through.

Starting third, Enea Bastianini made his way into second as he closed in on Martin, while big contact took place on lap two between KTM rider Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta.

Binder was hit by Acosta as they swooped from left to right for the approach of turn two.

With six laps to go Bagnaia then made a huge blunder as he feel from P4 at turn four. 

At the front, Bastianini began to line up a move on Martin for the race lead, however, his first attempt was rebuffed by the Pramac rider.

But Bastianini attacked again just three corners later at turn 15.

Then came more drama as Marc Marquez, who had fourth place secure, crashed out at turn 16.

A big mistake from Marquez who has lost third in the championship due to his DNF and Bastianini winning.

Read More

Latest News

Moto2
News
10h ago
Will Silverstone glory tempt a MotoGP team to sign Jake Dixon?
Jake Dixon
Jake Dixon
F1
News
11h ago
Oliver Bearman vs Andrea Kimi Antonelli in F1 2025?
Oliver Bearman
Oliver Bearman
MotoGP
News
12h ago
Marc Marquez “something was wrong” | “Worst weekend on a Ducati”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
12h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: "I want to know what I did wrong..."
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
Moto2
Results
12h ago
2024 British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Race Results
Jake Dixon, Silverstone, British GP, 4 August, 2024
Jake Dixon, Silverstone, British GP, 4 August, 2024
© Gold & Goose

Latest News

MotoGP
News
12h ago
Jorge Martin admits "result would have been the same" without mistake
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
12h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio basks in comparisons to Valentino Rossi
Fabio Di Giannantonio
Fabio Di Giannantonio
MotoGP
News
13h ago
Enea Bastianini: "Ducati lost two riders, me and Jorge Martin, I don't understand"
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP
Results
13h ago
Silverstone: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Luca Marini penalty
Jorge Martin, 2024 British MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 British MotoGP