British MotoGP: Enea Bastianini claims maiden sprint win as Pecco Bagnaia crashes out

Jorge Martin made a brilliant start from fourth on the grid as he took the lead around the outside of turn two.

Francesco Bagnaia, who momentarily took the lead into turn one, was instead pushed down to fourth as others swooped through.

Starting third, Enea Bastianini made his way into second as he closed in on Martin, while big contact took place on lap two between KTM rider Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta.

Binder was hit by Acosta as they swooped from left to right for the approach of turn two.

With six laps to go Bagnaia then made a huge blunder as he feel from P4 at turn four.

At the front, Bastianini began to line up a move on Martin for the race lead, however, his first attempt was rebuffed by the Pramac rider.

But Bastianini attacked again just three corners later at turn 15.

Then came more drama as Marc Marquez, who had fourth place secure, crashed out at turn 16.

A big mistake from Marquez who has lost third in the championship due to his DNF and Bastianini winning.