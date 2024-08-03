Francesco Bagnaia says MotoGP riders need to lead by example, not look for a tow

Francesco Bagnaia, who already unhappy with the antics used by some directly after Q2, went one step further after this afternoon's sprint at the British MotoGP.

"We are the best riders in the world," began Bagnaia. "We are here because we can do things alone. Our speed is great alone.

"I don't understand why some riders need a tow. For what? For one tenth, two tenths... It's better to be alone and to focus on the performance and not thinking I will follow someone.

"These kind of things remove from your focus on performance. Being alone is much easier and better.

"For example, today I slowed down a bit then entered [the lap] for the last attempt 30 second after the last riders and in corner four was overtaking them.

"I think it's ridiculous, also for the riders and the people that are seeing what we are doing.

"Moto3 riders; four minutes to go six riders did the lap time because a tow is more important. Right now they can do it because they have us as examples."

Bagnaia secured a front-row start despite not setting a fast time on his second stint, as he dropped Marc Marquez on the opening run after it became clear the Gresini rider intended to get a tow of his future team-mate.

But Bagnaia's hopes of a big result in the sprint went by the wayside when he feel at turn four on lap four.

"I did a mistake honestly," admitted the reigning world champion. "All weekend I was really fast in corner four and was entering really fast.

"In this lap I exaggerated a bit the line and was closer to the apex. I anticipated the entry and lost the front.

"I did a very good start but the rear device didn't engage so I did corner one and two with the bike in a lower position and lost the positions.

"Then I struggled a bit with rear grip in the first lap-and-a-half more or less.

"Then everything was perfect again and I closed the gap, but as soon as I got to corner four I crashed. I just did a mistake."