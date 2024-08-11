Ranked: Every MotoGP manufacturer at half-way stage of 2024

The British MotoGP last weekend marked the 10th round of a 20-round calendar in 2024.

At the half-way stage, we have considered which manufactuers are up to par.

The concessions rules, newly revised this year, have allowed strugglers Honda and Yamaha a greater opportunity to develop their project and hasten their comeback.

But Ducati, who have the most riders on the grid, still dominate.

Is there, perhaps, a surprise in Ducati's closest contenders?

As the second half of the 2024 campaign gets under way, we rank the manufacturers’ seasons so far.

We have assigned a grade based not just on results, but have also taken into account mitigating circumstances such as bike spec and expectations.

Ducati - Grade: A+

While its partial monopoly of the grid has certainly helped its cause, Ducati’s form in 2024 has been a textbook display of why its MotoGP’s reference.

Occupying the top four spots in the standings, winning all but one grand prix from the first 10 and seven sprints, beating Ducati through the remainder of 2024 will be almost impossible for the rest.

Boosting its mark is the fact that Gigi Dall’Igna has managed to take a bigger step than anticipated with the GP24, showing complacency isn’t a word in Ducati’s vocabulary.

Aprilia - Grade: B-

Aprilia deserves credit for being the only manufacturer to have beaten Ducati to races wins in 2024, thanks to Maverick Vinales’ sprint victory in Portugal and grand prix success in America, as well as Aleix Espargaro’s Saturday win in Barcelona.

But it clearly hasn’t made the inroads to Ducati last year’s form suggested and at the halfway stage appears to be going backwards.

With much of its stable leaving at the end of 2024, Aprilia has little time to correct course before it has to try and develop a competitive 2025 package around a fresh crop of riders.

KTM - Grade: C

With the greatest of respect to KTM, its overall grade as a manufacturer is as high as it is courtesy of Pedro Acosta’s superstar form and the consistency of Brad Binder.

A handful of podiums is not the return expected of a manufacturer who came close to winning grands prix in 2023 and managed a couple of sprint victories.

Based on the first half of the season, KTM will be relying on Acosta and Binder to deliver top results but it needs to push development harder in the final 10 rounds.

Yamaha - Grade: D+

While there hasn't been much to shout about for Yamaha in 2024, its behind-the-scenes personnel changes and the altering of its philosophy in terms of bike development are showing positive signs.

Fabio Quartararo’s champion calibre speed has almost certainly played a part in the M1 looking a little better than it actually is.

But the rate of development has been solid and Yamaha doing so with only two bikes on the grid is commendable.

Honda - Grade: F

Everything that Yamaha is doing right now is just not happening for Honda.

While it has some very strong performers in Johann Zarco and Joan Mir, who will be able to score better results when the bike allows, HRC has made little progress in its quest to pull itself up the order.

Where Yamaha has thrown a bit more caution to the wind in items it brings to its bike - which hasn’t always helped its riders - Honda remains too cautious.

Any hopes of starting 2025 with a genuine spring in its step hinge on Honda making big progress in the final 10 rounds.