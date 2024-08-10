Pecco Bagnaia accused of “a pop at Marc Marquez” amid tow criticism

Pecco Bagnaia’s description of tow tactics as “ridiculous” was intentionally aimed at Marc Marquez, it has been suggested.

Marquez, although far from alone in frequently seeking a tow in MotoGP qualifying, is clearly one of the main perpetrators.

Bagnaia, last weekend at Silverstone, voices his annoyance: “We have also to say that the situation in qualifying right now is quite ridiculous considering that ten MotoGP riders can go slow like this to follow other riders.”

TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson said: “It’s definitely a pop at Marc, absolutely.

“Because he started it back in MotoGP when he was on the Honda.”

Bagnaia and Marquez are still championship rivals on different versions of the Ducati, but will become teammates in the official garage next year, a situation which could combust.

For now, Marquez is drawing ire from Bagnaia due to his tow-seeking.

Sylvain Guintoli assessed Marquez’s qualifying at Silverstone: “He was looking for a tow. Most of the time for Marc, things slot in.

“He’s very clever looking for a track position.

“Unfortunately for him it didn’t work. He was stuck.

“He did a good first sector, he was in touch, but got stuck behind Marco Bezzecchi.

“You can’t blame Bezzecchi, he’s also trying to do his lap!

“Unfortunately for Marc, it didn’t work out. Marc needed that tow. It was a risk worth taking.”

Hodgson added: “Marc was annoyed because Bezzecchi had already been passed by his teammate. He got into the long corner and rolled off.

“It happens, doesn’t it? I’m not anti-Marc, I am a massive fan. But he’s always looking for tows in qualifying, then if someone rolls off, he is annoyed!

“Come on, you can’t have it both ways!”

Bagnaia’s criticism of tow tactics was echoed by multiple other MotoGP riders including Aleix Espargaro and Fabio di Giannantonio.

Bagnaia complained: “We are at the top of our sport. If we are here, it's because we can do things alone and it's quite ridiculous the situation.”

Hodgson reacted: “I agree with him. He’s trying to make a point.

“The big issue is safety. If someone is going slow, you can hit the back of a rider.

“Even more so in the smaller classes. The Moto2 and 3 riders watch every MotoGP session. These guys are their heroes. It is really important that the MotoGP riders stop doing what they are doing.

It comes down to the stewards.”

Can Simon Crafar make a difference?

Simon Crafar, the ex-rider and current MotoGP broadcaster, will replace Freddie Spencer as leading Race Direction next year.

His confirmation in the top job in charge of stewarding has been welcomed by the riders.

“We all agree that it’s great Simon was picked. He’s so happy to be doing it,” Guintoli reacted.

“It sounds like he’ll be great.”

Guintoli insisted new rules must be brought in to combat towing. “This is one of the first things he should introduce,” Guintoli said about Crafar. “It should be introduced before next year, actually.”

Guintoli’s suggestion was: “Set a minimum time for each split. You have to be within 110% or 120% of your fastest split. It stops you from slowing down.

“The biggest danger on track is the difference of speed. You see it at the top level as well, because of these tactics.

“It sets a bad example.”

