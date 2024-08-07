Explained: How Johann Zarco conquered ‘hardest race in the world’ at Suzuka

Johann Zarco’s brilliant adaption to the uniquely difficult Suzuka 8 Hours has been detailed by a veteran of the race.

Zarco won the iconic endurance race in Japan with Team HRC during the MotoGP summer break.

It was his first attempt at the Suzuka 8 Hours, a race which has vastly different demands to a MotoGP weekend.

“It’s nothing to do with the MotoGP project. The bikes are different, the tyre manufacturer is different,” explained Sylvain Guintoli, a veteran of the Suzuka 8 Hours, to TNT Sports.

“The Suzuka 8 Hours is a one-off. Honda have been strong, it’s a very special project.

“It is a Superbike-based bike, very different to MotoGP. It’s a race where fuel consumption plays a big role.

“It’s a strange race because of the conditions. Since I’ve been there, since 2017, this year was the hottest. It was so hot and so humid.

“It was great to see Zarco have fun. He did great. He didn’t know the track, he had to learn it. He had a private test prior to the race weekend.

“He was quick on the Honda.”

Zarco delivered victory alongside teammates Takumi Takahashi and Teppei Nagoe. It was Honda’s 30th win in 45 editions of the race in the home country of the manufacturer.

Takahashi set a new record by winning it for the eighth time.

But, at times, Zarco was the standout Honda rider.

“He was, by a small margin, on the time attack,” Guintoli explained.

“For the top 10 trial, which is specific to Suzuka qualifying, he did really well.

“In race stints he was very quick as well.

“His teammate Takahashi is a specialist. He was strong, as well.

“It’s a difficult race, a completely different prospect to a race in MotoGP.

“The Sunday grand prix in MotoGP is a sprint of 45 minutes. Suzuka is, for each rider, three stints of about an hour. You have to manage yourself, the tyres, the gaps, the pace, the pitstops. It is a very different exercise.

“Johann, for his first time there, did a perfect weekend.”

Neil Hodgson emphasised the important of the race to Honda: “No 1 is MotoGP, No 2 for Honda in two-wheel sport is the Suzuka 8 Hours.

“To win the MotoGP title and Suzuka is almost parallel. That’s how much onus they put on that event.”

Choosing Zarco to compete, who is in his first year as a Honda rider, rather than a rider with more experience with the manufacturer proves his seniority within their project, Guintoli believes.

“It shows how much faith they have in him,” Guintoli said.

“He has joined the Honda project with so much enthusiasm, he’s so happy to be there to give feedback and improve the MotoGP project.

“He has gelled with LCR. It’s a result of the positive attitude he has, and also his speed. He has often been the quickest of the Honda riders.

“It’s important for them, if you go into the Suzuka 8 Hours, that money isn’t the first motivation. It is a very hard race, probably the hardest race in the world. It is so difficult.”