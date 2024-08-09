Valentino Rossi suggests riders “feel betrayed” by Ducati signing Marquez

“It doesn’t surprise me that they consider the choice of Marquez a joke”

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
© Gold & Goose

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi has suggested several Ducati riders “feel betrayed” by Ducati signing Marc Marquez to its factory team for 2025.

In a rider market bombshell at the start of June, Ducati announced it had signed Marquez to join Francesco Bagnaia at its factory team after the eight-time world champion refused a works bike at Pramac.

It came as Ducati had originally elected to promoted Martin, who subsequently signed with Aprilia for 2025 when informed of the Bologna-based marque’s U-turn during the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

Ducati’s decision at the time was thought to have upset the Valentino Rossi camp, with Bagnaia a product of the VR46 Academy, and the veteran Italian having a strained relationship with Marquez following numerous incidents over the years.

In an interview with L’Equipe, Rossi offered a critical opinion of the matter.

“I have not finished understanding it,” he began.

“Ducati had an interesting system in place, with a pyramid that allowed young riders to progress.

“That's how Pecco was brought up, and both Martin and Marco Bezzecchi were also waiting for it. And suddenly Ducati decided to bring Marc in.

“It's normal that [the riders] feel betrayed. From one moment to the next they no longer count, so no wonder they consider the choice of Marquez a joke.”

Rossi believes Bagnaia is capable of standing up against Marquez on equal machinery in 2025 and doesn’t need his arrival as a team-mate to prove his quality as a MotoGP champion.

Bagnaia, Marquez
Bagnaia, Marquez

“Pecco is ready,” Rossi added.

“He is making a difference and has managed to raise the bar.

“He is a two-time world champion and is fighting for a third title, but, in my opinion, he didn't need Marc in the box to prove that he is number one.”

The fallout from this also led to Pramac signing with Yamaha as a satellite partner for 2025, with Rossi’s squad now getting factory Ducati support for Fabio Di Giannantonio.

VR46 protege Bezzecchi will also join Martin at the factory Aprilia team next year.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
59m ago
Aprilia willing to risk Q1 appearances as it’s “doing something wrong” with 2024 MotoGP bike
Massimo Rivola, Aprilia MotoGP, 2024
Massimo Rivola, Aprilia MotoGP, 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Will Audi wait for Red Bull? | IndyCar champion emerges as surprise contender for 2025
New Audi F1 boss MATTIA BINOTTO
New Audi F1 boss MATTIA BINOTTO
MotoGP
Feature
1h ago
Where are Marc Marquez’s best chances of a first Ducati MotoGP win in 2024?
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2024
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Likely Esteban Ocon replacement at Alpine “so well prepared” for F1 debut
Jack Doohan
Jack Doohan
WSBK
News
4h ago
Garrett Gerloff secures Puccetti Kawasaki ride for WorldSBK 2025
Garrett Gerloff with Manuel Puccetti on the announcement that Gerloff will ride an official Kawasaki for the Italian's team in 2025.
Garrett Gerloff with Manuel Puccetti on the announcement that Gerloff will…
© Kawasaki

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Davide Brivio offers insight into Trackhouse MotoGP rider talks
Davide Brivio, Trackhouse Racing
Davide Brivio, Trackhouse Racing
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
Results
4h ago
Portuguese World Superbike FP1 Results: Razgatlioglu leads BMW 1-2
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 UK WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 UK WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
5h ago
Emerging Red Bull F1 star tipped to “take on a role” in 2025
Isack Hadjar
Isack Hadjar
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Ducati explains decision to reduce number of factory MotoGP bikes in 2025
Ducati, MotoGP, British GP 2024
Ducati, MotoGP, British GP 2024
© Gold and Goose