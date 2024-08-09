Valentino Rossi suggests riders “feel betrayed” by Ducati signing Marquez

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi has suggested several Ducati riders “feel betrayed” by Ducati signing Marc Marquez to its factory team for 2025.

In a rider market bombshell at the start of June, Ducati announced it had signed Marquez to join Francesco Bagnaia at its factory team after the eight-time world champion refused a works bike at Pramac.

It came as Ducati had originally elected to promoted Martin, who subsequently signed with Aprilia for 2025 when informed of the Bologna-based marque’s U-turn during the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

Ducati’s decision at the time was thought to have upset the Valentino Rossi camp, with Bagnaia a product of the VR46 Academy, and the veteran Italian having a strained relationship with Marquez following numerous incidents over the years.

In an interview with L’Equipe, Rossi offered a critical opinion of the matter.

“I have not finished understanding it,” he began.

“Ducati had an interesting system in place, with a pyramid that allowed young riders to progress.

“That's how Pecco was brought up, and both Martin and Marco Bezzecchi were also waiting for it. And suddenly Ducati decided to bring Marc in.

“It's normal that [the riders] feel betrayed. From one moment to the next they no longer count, so no wonder they consider the choice of Marquez a joke.”

Rossi believes Bagnaia is capable of standing up against Marquez on equal machinery in 2025 and doesn’t need his arrival as a team-mate to prove his quality as a MotoGP champion.

Bagnaia, Marquez

“Pecco is ready,” Rossi added.

“He is making a difference and has managed to raise the bar.

“He is a two-time world champion and is fighting for a third title, but, in my opinion, he didn't need Marc in the box to prove that he is number one.”

The fallout from this also led to Pramac signing with Yamaha as a satellite partner for 2025, with Rossi’s squad now getting factory Ducati support for Fabio Di Giannantonio.

VR46 protege Bezzecchi will also join Martin at the factory Aprilia team next year.