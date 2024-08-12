Marc Marquez: ‘You do what the bike wants, not what you want’

Marc Marquez has explained why riders drifting sideways into the corners is no longer frequently seen in MotoGP.

The eight-time world champion, who has switched from Repsol Honda to Gresini Ducati, said that getting sideways under braking ‘kills’ the aerodynamics.

Instead, a MotoGP bike has to be used in a specific way to extract the maximum downforce.

“Especially on the brake point and going into the corner, you need to do what the bike wants and not what you want,” Marquez said at Silverstone.

“If you see a bit in the past with Stoner, even Pedrosa, they were always sliding with the rear wheel and going in [to the corner] with that slide.

“Now not anymore. Why? Because you kill the aerodynamics and then it becomes more difficult.”

Marquez has had to adapt his riding style from the front-end strengths of the Honda to the rear grip advantage of the Ducati this season.