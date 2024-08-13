Marc Marquez explains why nobody rides like Casey Stoner anymore

Marc Marquez has explained why riders drifting sideways into the corners is no longer frequently seen in MotoGP.

The eight-time world champion, who has switched from Repsol Honda to Gresini Ducati, said that getting sideways under braking ‘kills’ the aerodynamics.

Instead, a MotoGP bike has to be used in a specific way to extract the maximum downforce.

“Especially on the brake point and going into the corner, you need to do what the bike wants and not what you want,” Marquez said at Silverstone.

“If you see a bit in the past with Casey Stoner, even Dani Pedrosa, they were always sliding with the rear wheel and going in [to the corner] with that slide.

“Now not anymore. Why? Because you kill the aerodynamics and then it becomes more difficult.”

Stoner has been a regular critic of MotoGP aerodynamics.

“We keep thinking you can’t stop this progression,” said Stoner last year. “But you can, especially in a prototype championship.

“We do not need these on the streets so therefore we can regulate what we do. We need a set of rules that basically goes for 10 years.

“Manufacturers come in, know what they can set aside for a budget, realistic. Bring Suzuki back in, Kawasaki, other manufacturers. They know the regulations are the same for 10 years, they won’t be behind the eight-ball constantly, going ‘now we don’t have a budget for this’.

“There is a lot going on that everybody thinks is moving forwards. But they need to slow down.

"I feel like we’re constantly trying to emulate Formula 1, except we have far more electronics.”

Marquez has had to adapt his riding style from the front-end strengths of the Honda to the rear grip advantage of the Ducati this season.