Trackhouse thanks Miguel Oliveira, ‘pity to part ways’

Ai Ogura’s 2025 Trackhouse MotoGP contract also confirms that Miguel Oliveira will leave the American team at the end of this season.

A five-time race winner at KTM, Oliveira joined what was then the RNF team for its debut 2022 campaign with Aprilia, taking a best of fourth place during an injury-interrupted season.

The team’s winter transition to 'Trackhouse' saw Oliveira promoted to a 2024 RS-GP but – with the notable exception of a front row and Sprint podium at Sachsenring - he has been unable to fully exploit the factory machinery.

The Portuguese is all but certain to join the new Pramac Yamaha project for 2025.

“Thank you, Miguel - we have been together for a short time but we could see and appreciate Miguel’s talent, experience and working attitude inside the Team,” said Trackhouse team principal Davide Brivio.

“It’s a pity to have to take the decision to part ways at the end of the year but, as we have not yet exploited Miguel’s potential with this Aprilia, it’s really too early for us to say ‘thank you’ now.

“With so many more races giving the opportunity to try for good results, we just want to keep our heads down, try to finish this season together on a high and then we will be able, hopefully, to take our time to celebrate success and this time we have had together and say ‘thank you Miguel’.

“But that is to come - later on....”

Team Owner Justin Marks added: “Trackhouse values deeply the work and effort Miguel has put in this year, our first in MotoGP.

“His willingness to work with new ownership and extract the most from the Aprilia RS-GP24 this season has been a tremendous help as Trackhouse establishes itself in the championship.

“We wish him the best in 2025 and beyond, and look forward to continued success as we finish the 2024 season.”

While Trackhouse began this year with Oliveira's team-mate Raul Fernandez on a year-old bike, both Fernandez and Ogura will have the latest 2025-spec RS-GPs next season.

Oliveira's exit means Fernandez is the only rider staying on an Aprilia with the factory team running an all-new line-up of Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.