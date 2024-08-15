Jack Miller delivers the truth after rumour that his MotoGP career will be saved

Two weeks is a long time in MotoGP.

After all but writing-off his chances of remaining on the premier-class grid next year at Silverstone, Jack Miller arrives in Austria hotly linked with a Pramac Yamaha seat.

While remaining tight-lipped on his future, the Australian, who had glumly admitted “the phone isn’t ringing” at the British Grand Prix, revealed on Thursday:

“[There’s been] some phone calls for sure. I appreciate people reaching out...

"Nothing's signed yet. We’re working on it.”

Asked by Dorna’s Jack Appleyard if he was now more optimistic for 2025, the current Red Bull KTM rider replied:

“More optimism than I had in Silverstone for sure.

"But we’ll just have to wait and see, try to work things out.”

Miller, who previously raced for Pramac with Ducati machinery, is tipped to join Miguel Oliveira on the team’s new supply of factory-spec M1s next year.

Oliveira was officially confirmed as leaving Trackhouse Aprilia earlier today, with the signing of Ai Ogura.