Jack Miller delivers the truth after rumour that his MotoGP career will be saved

Jack Miller: "Nothing's signed yet. We’re working on it..."

Miguel Oliveira, Jack Miller
Miguel Oliveira, Jack Miller

Two weeks is a long time in MotoGP.

After all but writing-off his chances of remaining on the premier-class grid next year at Silverstone, Jack Miller arrives in Austria hotly linked with a Pramac Yamaha seat.

While remaining tight-lipped on his future, the Australian, who had glumly admitted “the phone isn’t ringing” at the British Grand Prix, revealed on Thursday:

“[There’s been] some phone calls for sure. I appreciate people reaching out... 

"Nothing's signed yet. We’re working on it.”

Asked by Dorna’s Jack Appleyard if he was now more optimistic for 2025, the current Red Bull KTM rider replied:

“More optimism than I had in Silverstone for sure. 

"But we’ll just have to wait and see, try to work things out.”

Miller, who previously raced for Pramac with Ducati machinery, is tipped to join Miguel Oliveira on the team’s new supply of factory-spec M1s next year.

Oliveira was officially confirmed as leaving Trackhouse Aprilia earlier today, with the signing of Ai Ogura.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
10m ago
Jack Miller delivers the truth after rumour that his MotoGP career will be saved
Miguel Oliveira, Jack Miller
Miguel Oliveira, Jack Miller
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Maverick Vinales: “It's a gamble - I can be the first to win on four bikes"
Maverick Vinales, Jack Miller, Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
Maverick Vinales, Jack Miller, Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2024 MotoGP British…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Davide Brivio: Why Ai Ogura “has potential to become a great MotoGP rider”
Marks, Zeelenberg, Brivio, Trackhouse team
Marks, Zeelenberg, Brivio, Trackhouse team
RR
News
4h ago
2024 Manx Grand Prix: Five things to watch out for
Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Trackhouse thanks Miguel Oliveira, ‘pity to part ways’
Miguel Oliveira
Miguel Oliveira

Latest News

WSBK
News
4h ago
Jonathan Rea’s Yamaha boss admits “we are struggling, can’t be satisfied”
Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea
MotoGP
News
4h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Is this Japan’s next MotoGP superstar?
Ai Ogura
Ai Ogura
F1
News
5h ago
Did a social media clue hint at Audi’s big driver market plan?
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
MotoGP
Feature
5h ago
2025 MotoGP rider line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
Ai Ogura
Ai Ogura