Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin vow to “take risk” at Red Bull Ring

MotoGP title rivals Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia start the second half of the 2024 season separated by just three points at the top of the standings.

The title advantage has swung from Martin to Bagnaia and then back to Martin over the last three rounds.

With their 2023 battle only decided in Bagnaia’s favour at the last race of the season, both agree that it’s far too early to back off and take fewer risks.

“It's an interesting question, but from my side, I try to do my 100% even if it's just for a podium or a fifth position, whatever I can take is always good,” Martin said.

“But for sure I still don't look at the championship. It's really open with still half of the season to go.

“If you start to think about just finishing [a race now] or maybe you have the chance to get more points but you don't [because you are cautious], then you’ll lose points that maybe you need at the end of the season.

“It depends on the weekend and the situation but if I arrive [at the front] on Sunday and I have to take a risk, I will take it. And if I see I have no chance, I will stay more calm.”

Bagnaia, a double winner in Austria last season, added: “Right now the championship is very, very tight so it's not the correct moment to think about the risk, it's just a matter of pushing at 100% always.

“I think it will be like this until the last two or three race weekends because for example last year in Japan, with [six] grands prix to go, we finished 1st and 2nd in a wet flag-to-flag race that was full of risk.

“So I think it depends on the situation. It depends on the moment of the season. But this is not the correct moment to slow down a bit, to don’t risk.”

With 370 points still up for grabs, the title leaders also aren’t ruling out fellow Ducati riders Enea Bastianini (-49 points) and Marc Marquez (-62 points) from the world championship battle.

“For sure I think us four are the strongest, by a step from the others,” said Martin. “So let's see. I think everything is still really open.”

“It's very difficult to predict what will be in this moment,” agreed Bagnaia. “It's true that me and Jorge are the two more constant riders [at the top], but we also did many mistakes in the races.

“So if Enea finds the consistency he needs or Marc, the same, would be a good fight until the end. But in this moment, it's very difficult to predict and right now we [can only] say that it will be between us [four].”