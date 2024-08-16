PICS: Pol Espargaro debuts radical KTM swingarm wings

Striking new aero appears on the rear of Pol Espargaro's KTM during Friday practice in Austria.

Pol Espargaro, swingarm wings, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Pol Espargaro, swingarm wings, 2024 Austrian MotoGP

After a poor run of recent events, KTM has brought a range of upgrades for wild-card Pol Espargaro at the factory’s home Austrian MotoGP.

The most visible are some radical swingarm-mounted wings, which appeared on the side of Espargaro’s RC16 during Friday morning’s opening practice at the Red Bull Ring.

Should the swingarm wings prove a success, they could be used by the KTM race riders this season since they are mounted outside of the homologation  'Aero Body' areas.

But the Spaniard is also thought to have a revised engine specification.

While full-time KTM race riders aren't able to change engine design during the season, wild-cards (Espargaro or Dani Pedrosa) can race with different engines due to the factory’s ‘C’ concession ranking.

The same applies to Aprilia, which has a wild-card entry for Lorenzo Savadori this weekend. Only Honda and Yamaha, currently on a 'D' concession ranking, are free to change engine design for their race riders.

The new KTM parts made a positive first impression.

Espargaro, who has recently tested at the Red Bull Ring track, fastest during the early stages of FP1 and ultimately only outpaced by the Pramac Ducatis of title leader Jorge Martin and team-mate Franco Morbidelli.

Pol Espargaro, swingarm wings, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Pol Espargaro, swingarm wings, 2024 Austrian MotoGP

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4m ago
PICS: Pol Espargaro debuts radical KTM swingarm wings
Pol Espargaro, swingarm wings, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Pol Espargaro, swingarm wings, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
5m ago
Pecco Bagnaia disputes theory about GP24 vs GP23: “It’s a bit strange”
Pecco Bagnaia
Pecco Bagnaia
MotoGP
Feature
20m ago
2025 MotoGP rider line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
Franco Morbidelli, Fabio di Giannantonio
Franco Morbidelli, Fabio di Giannantonio
MotoGP
News
29m ago
Official: Franco Morbidelli confirmed at VR46 for MotoGP 2025
Franco Morbidelli joins VR46 Ducati for 2025
Franco Morbidelli joins VR46 Ducati for 2025
MotoGP
Results
44m ago
2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Friday Practice Results
Jorge Martin, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Austrian MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP
Race Report
58m ago
Austrian MotoGP: Jorge Martin fastest as Acosta brings out the red flag in FP1
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
RR
News
1h ago
2024 Manx Grand Prix schedule: Time and date of each race
Rob Hodson, Manx GP, 2024
Rob Hodson, Manx GP, 2024
© Crash
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo backs Augusto Fernandez for Yamaha MotoGP testing role
Augusto Fernandez
Augusto Fernandez
MotoGP
2h ago
Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose