Andrea Dovizioso steps in for Cal Crutchlow at Yamaha MotoGP test

Former MotoGP title runner-up Andrea Dovizioso will return to a Yamaha M1 during this week’s private Misano test.

The Italian, who spent his final premier-class campaign on a satellite RNF Yamaha in 2022, is replacing injured factory test rider Cal Crutchlow.

The Englishman is still recovering from ‘complications’ following hand surgery, which have already seen him miss two planned wild-card appearances, at Mugello and Silverstone.

WorldSBK rider Remy Gardner recently took over Crutchlow's duties, riding in place of the injured Alex Rins at Sachsenring and then the British Grand Prix wild-card.

However, the Australian, 26, made clear his focus is on racing and Dovizioso, 38, will be on track alongside Fabio Quartararo and Rins at his local track on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"I am sorry that Cal is still not well, and I hope he recovers quickly,” said Dovizioso, who won 14 MotoGP races for Ducati and 1 for Honda.

"Having said that, I am happy and excited to have the chance to get on a MotoGP bike again, and I would like to thank Yamaha for this opportunity.

“I hope I will be able to make my contribution to the development of the bike.”

Dovizioso rode his last laps as a full-time rider at the same Misano circuit during the 2022 San Marino MotoGP, after which he retired and was replaced by test rider Crutchlow for the remainder of that season.

Monster Yamaha team director Massimo Meregalli said: “First of all, let me start by saying that we all wish Cal a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on track soon with our test team.

"However, in the meantime we can't afford to be idle.

"We are therefore delighted to confirm that Andrea has agreed to fill in for Cal and take on the role of the Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test rider at the private Misano test.

"Andrea and Yamaha have had a close relationship for many years. Dovi is a highly skilled and precise rider who also has a clear understanding of the technical side of MotoGP.

“Furthermore, besides his experience in the MotoGP championship, he is also familiar with Yamaha's MotoGP Project, so we are greatly looking forward to continuing our partnership with him. We think he will help us collect valuable data and give us good feedback.”

Repsol Honda race riders will also be on track at Misano this week, before heading to the Aragon Grand Prix at the end of this month.