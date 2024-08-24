Why Jack Miller’s MotoGP lifeline is about more than just his passport

The contrast in Jack Miller’s demeanour at the Austrian Grand Prix versus what it was at the British GP two weeks earlier was stark when he faced the MotoGP media at the Red Bull Ring ahead of the 11th round of the 2024 campaign.

Since the Silverstone race, his future in MotoGP had been given a major boost. Where prior to that round the phone hadn’t been ringing, Miller confirmed in Austria that he’s since had conversations.

While keeping his cards close to his chest, there was little he could do to dispel the reports that he had signed for Pramac Yamaha.

While there hasn't been official word yet on the matter, there has been a lot at play behind the scenes to save the 29-year-old’s career.

According to reports by es.motorsport.com, Dorna Sports - MotoGP’s promoter - has been keen to keep an Australian on the grid. When plans for Phillip Island’s owner to buyout Gresini fell through, Pramac was found to be the destination for the Australian.

The passport issue has long been an accusation levelled at Dorna over the years by onlookers, who insist being from Spain or Italy is a guarantee of a seat on the MotoGP grid. While the majority of the grid for years now has had that make-up, it’s had nothing to do with Dorna.

The progression system in Spain is easily the best in the world and has been for decades. The country cares deeply about motorcycle racing and wants to help the upcoming generations make it to the big time. That’s why so many of the top talents we’ve watched over the last 15 or so years have flown the Spanish flag.

Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Academy he set up midway through the previous decade was an effort to boost Italy’s waining grand prix prospects. One of his riders is now a double MotoGP world champion in the form of Francesco Bagnaia, while others likes Franco Morbidelli and Marco Bezzecchi have enjoyed premier class race wins.

Next year, Ai Ogura and most likely Somkiat Chantra will join the grid representing Japan and Thailand - but, more importantly, the Asia Talent Cup. That, like the Northern Talent Cup and the British Talent Cup, is a scheme set up by Dorna to promote young riders from the Asian-Pacific region.

You can’t fault Dorna for actively trying to boost geographical diversity on its MotoGP grid. And for years it’s backed various non-Italian and Spanish riders in finding rides to keep key markets satiated.

As such, a highly rated Moto2 star like Sergio Garcia is set to lose out on a MotoGP step next year because of his Spanish passport.

That’s hardly fair, but that’s the business sometimes.

Miller’s passport has definitely aided him. There are several young Australians coming up the ranks, like Joel Kelso and Jacob Roulstone in Moto3, who could do with a notable example in MotoGP to follow. And anything to keep the absolutely wonderful Phillip Island on the calendar is welcome.

Miller experience will be key to Yamaha

But to suggest that it’s the only thing keeping him around would be unfair.

At 29 years old, Miller is in the older bracket of riders on the grid currently. As is Miguel Oliveira, who is also 29.

Where a rookie had been in contention for the second Pramac Yamaha alongside Oliveira, the Japanese manufacturer has changed approach to maximise experience across its stable.

Yamaha desperately needs to develop its way out of the hole it is in with its M1. Miller brings with him recent experience of both the KTM and the Ducati.

Crucially, he worked with Yamaha’s technical boss Max Bartolini when the pair were at Ducati.

During his time at the Italian marque, Miller was a vital development rider. Even after he penned his KTM deal, Gigi Dall’Igna still entrusted the Australian to develop new items for the Desmosedici.

Miller is a brilliant test rider, but he doesn’t want to take that route. Yamaha needs someone to help push development of its bike in a racing capacity, and Miller feels he has a lot to offer as a competitor.

Having spent time with Pramac between 2018 and 2020, he also has a lot of respect from within the outfit.

Thus, the Miller/Pramac partnership makes sense from these standpoints.

Is Miller's record underrated?

Giving him that ride over a fast, young rookie has raised some question marks. Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro was critical of the likes of Miller and Franco Morbidelli (who has signed for VR46) staying on the grid and taking spots away from fresh faces.

And Miller isn’t exactly having a stellar campaign on the KTM in 2024. After 11 rounds, he is 15th in the standings on 47 points and has managed a best result of fifth in the Portuguese GP.

But is that a fair reflection of his potential at this moment?

In recent years, Miller has found himself going up against Francesco Bagnaia in the ascendancy at Ducati and KTM’s golden child Brad Binder.

If we look at his time as Bagnaia’s team-mate at the factory Ducati squad specifically in 2021 and 2022, the now double world champion beat him 9-4 and 9-3 in grand prix results when both saw the chequered flag (DNFs and unrepresentative results have been discounted).

That’s not outstanding on paper, but in 2021 the average gap between the pair at the chequered flag in Bagnaia’s favour was 7.77s. In 2022, it shrunk to 6.444s. In qualifying, Bagnaia won this battle 12-5 in 2021 and 11-7 in 2022. But the average gap between them was just 0.337s and 0.318s.

In his qualifying battle with Binder across his first season on the KTM in 2023, Miller lost 9-11 against the South African - but his average deficit for the season was 0.388s. And while he lost in all head-to-head results where both riders finished grands prix 10-0, the finishing average was 8.2s.

Miller is also a four-time grand prix winner, which is a fact that can never be overlooked when talking about the Australian’s form.

While the above sample data shows him coming out second-best over the last three seasons, he hasn’t been disgraced by either Bagnaia nor Binder, and his qualifying speed shows that this isn’t a rider in regression.

Certainly, his stint with Pramac Yamaha is likely to be his last in the premier class if he doesn’t deliver.

Timing and fate have conspired in favour of Miller on this occasion; without Marc Marquez turning his nose up at a Pramac Ducati ride, Yamaha may have found itself without a satellite squad again. And if it did manage to snare VR46, it’s hard to see how Miller would have fitted into that equation.

That Dorna is also keen to ensure Australian representation is maintained, not least in the form of a hugely popular figure with fans, has been a bonus.

But, clearly, there is enough tangible performance within Miller to justify his reprieve.