Jack Miller on 2025 MotoGP rumours: “I don’t want to be here just because I’m Australian”

“I don’t want it to be on my passport”

Jack Miller, KTM, MotoGP 2024
Jack Miller, KTM, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose

Jack Miller says he doesn’t want his nationality to have any influence on him getting a 2025 MotoGP ride amid mounting rumours of a Pramac return.

The four-time grand prix winner’s time in the premier class looked over as MotoGP headed into its summer break last month, with Miller telling the media afterwards at the British Grand Prix that nobody had been seeking his services.  

But in recent weeks he has become strongly linked to a Pramac Yamaha ride alongside Miguel Oliveira.

At the Austrian GP he admitted that there have been talks but nothing has been signed off yet.

It is thought MotoGP’s keenness to keep an Australian on the grid has helped put him into the frame at Pramac - though the team has also seemingly opted to go in the direction of experienced riders to help accelerate development of the Yamaha.

Commenting on this, Miller was reported by Fox Sports as saying: “At the end of the day, these [teams] are spending millions upon millions of dollars to go racing.

“Whether or not you’re Australian or Spanish or Chinese or whatever, if you’re going fast they’re going to sign you.

“I don’t want it to be on my passport, I want it to be on my speed.

“Obviously Spain and Italy have extremely strong riders at this point in time, but I don’t want to be here just because of my passport; that doesn’t give me any interest at all.

“I want to be here because I believe I can challenge with these guys.

“In Q2 last week [at Silverstone] and top seven in the sprint race … we’ve still got speed, and I feel like I’ve still got more to learn and grow. I don’t want to be here just because I’m an Australian.”

Miller hasn’t had an easy season with KTM in 2024, but was running well in last weekend’s Austrian GP before crashing out of sixth.

The Australian previously raced for Pramac on Ducati machinery between 2018 and 2020 before he was promoted to the Italian marque’s factory squad from 2021 to 2022.

Miller has also worked with Yamaha’s new technical boss Max Bartolini, when the pair were at Ducati.

Read More

Latest News

F1
Feature
42m ago
With 10 races left, can McLaren beat Red Bull to an F1 title?
Will the McLaren-Red Bull battle go down to the wire?
Will the McLaren-Red Bull battle go down to the wire?
MotoGP
News
45m ago
New European MotoGP base to tempt Sterlacchini to Honda?
Joan Mir, Luca Marini
Joan Mir, Luca Marini
WSBK
News
46m ago
Ducati ‘doesn’t have a plan B’ amid Alvaro Bautista World Superbike talks
Alvaro Bautista, World Superbikes 2024
Alvaro Bautista, World Superbikes 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Michelin: Aragon ‘another kind of challenge’, | Bagnaia looking for 'revenge!'
2022, Aragon MotoGP
2022, Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Jack Miller on 2025 MotoGP rumours: “I don’t want to be here just because I’m Australian”
Jack Miller, KTM, MotoGP 2024
Jack Miller, KTM, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Charles Leclerc identifies impact Lewis Hamilton will have on Ferrari
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will become teammates next year
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will become teammates next year
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Brad Binder: Pol’s KTM ‘more for the future than right now’
Pol Espargaro, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Pol Espargaro, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Davide Tardozzi: Marc Marquez ‘will win a race before 2024 MotoGP season is over’
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2024
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2024
© Gold & Goose
RR
News
3h ago
2024 Manx Grand Prix gets new race schedule after rain delays
Manx Grand Prix 2024
Manx Grand Prix 2024
© Crash