Jack Miller on 2025 MotoGP rumours: “I don’t want to be here just because I’m Australian”

Jack Miller says he doesn’t want his nationality to have any influence on him getting a 2025 MotoGP ride amid mounting rumours of a Pramac return.

The four-time grand prix winner’s time in the premier class looked over as MotoGP headed into its summer break last month, with Miller telling the media afterwards at the British Grand Prix that nobody had been seeking his services.

But in recent weeks he has become strongly linked to a Pramac Yamaha ride alongside Miguel Oliveira.

At the Austrian GP he admitted that there have been talks but nothing has been signed off yet.

It is thought MotoGP’s keenness to keep an Australian on the grid has helped put him into the frame at Pramac - though the team has also seemingly opted to go in the direction of experienced riders to help accelerate development of the Yamaha.

Commenting on this, Miller was reported by Fox Sports as saying: “At the end of the day, these [teams] are spending millions upon millions of dollars to go racing.

“Whether or not you’re Australian or Spanish or Chinese or whatever, if you’re going fast they’re going to sign you.

“I don’t want it to be on my passport, I want it to be on my speed.

“Obviously Spain and Italy have extremely strong riders at this point in time, but I don’t want to be here just because of my passport; that doesn’t give me any interest at all.

“I want to be here because I believe I can challenge with these guys.

“In Q2 last week [at Silverstone] and top seven in the sprint race … we’ve still got speed, and I feel like I’ve still got more to learn and grow. I don’t want to be here just because I’m an Australian.”

Miller hasn’t had an easy season with KTM in 2024, but was running well in last weekend’s Austrian GP before crashing out of sixth.

The Australian previously raced for Pramac on Ducati machinery between 2018 and 2020 before he was promoted to the Italian marque’s factory squad from 2021 to 2022.

Miller has also worked with Yamaha’s new technical boss Max Bartolini, when the pair were at Ducati.