Jorge Martin given one crucial tip to beat Pecco Bagnaia

”Being able to improve the bike from the Sprint to the main race, that’s probably the advantage that Bagnaia has over Martin.”

Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Jorge Martin’s 2024 MotoGP season has hardly been disappointing, having won two Grands Prix and currently sitting only five points out of the championship lead.

However, he’s only beaten Francesco Bagnaia twice in the last eight Grands Prix, a number he clearly needs to increase if he is to prize the World Championship from the reigning champion’s grasp.

The difference between the two is “miniscule,” according to TNT Sports MotoGP pundit Michael Laverty, “because they’re two riders on top of their game. 

They have similar machinery, obviously the engineering power of a factory team— maybe number crunching overnight, being able to improve the bike from the Sprint to the main race, that’s probably the advantage that Pecco [Bagnaia] has over Jorge [Martin].

“But it’s going to come down to the fight: who wants it more? Pecco’s going to be a three-times [MotoGP] World Champion if he delivers it this year, Jorge’s after that first [MotoGP] title, so he’s ultra-hungry before he moves to Aprilia next year. This is his real opportunity to be a [MotoGP] World Champion.”

While Laverty thinks this is Martin’s best chance to become champion, looking from a historical perspective it’s clear that Martin is playing a role in the championship that has been taken by the likes of Andrea Dovizioso and Dani Pedrosa in the past.

“It’s been the same in every era,” Laverty said. “So, imagine how Sete Gibernau felt every week when he was battling Valentino Rossi, likewise whenever you’re battling Casey Stoner in his prime, Marc Marquez.

“Right now, Pecco’s on top of his game, you’ve got to say Jorge Martin’s throwing everything at him.

“If you changed the dynamic and put Pecco in the satellite team, maybe Jorge’s that man who doesn’t seem to have a chink in his armour.”

Alex Lowes, also speaking on TNT Sports after the Austrian Grand Prix, agreed with Laverty that being on the factory team is “certainly not a disadvantage, [...] so Jorge Martin is up against it, but there’s a lot of racing still to go.”

Lowes said that the key to winning for Martin is getting in front of Bagnaia early, to prevent him from getting into his rhythm and allowing him to look after the tyres.

“I wouldn’t say that what he [Martin] needs to do is attack more,” Lowes said, “I mean he attacks every race weekend 100 per cent, Martin. But it’s so important, the first five laps of the race you need to try to get in front of Pecco.

“If you let him get away and riding the lines and controlling the bike, controlling the tyres like he wants, [Martin] can’t seem to get in front of him after that. So he needs to get good starts, get a good qualifying, and get in front of Pecco early.”

