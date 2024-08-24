"Secret that everyone knows” is next crucial step in MotoGP rider market

Although nothing is yet official, Fermin Aldeguer’s destination for the 2025 MotoGP season is essentially certain.

Fermin Aldeguer, 2024 Moto2 British Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fermin Aldeguer, 2024 Moto2 British Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose

Fermin Aldeguer has been a 2025 Ducati MotoGP  rider for longer than anyone else, and yet the identity of the team he will ride for has not yet been made official.

Aldeguer, who won the last four Moto2 Grands Prix in a row last year, signed with Ducati before this season had started in a move that was announced back in February. 

Since then, 2024 Moto2 preseason title favourite Aldeguer has struggled in 2024, winning only two races so far and currently sitting fifth in the championship standings, 50 points off leader Sergio Garcia (who will remain in Moto2 next year with his current MT Helmets MSI team), after his worst race weekend of the year in Austria where he qualified 17th and finished 20th.

However, the news of Franco Morbidelli’s signing with the VR46 Ducati team meant that, although it’s not yet been officially announced, Aldeguer’s destination is confirmed.

With Morbidelli at VR46 alongside Fabio Di Giannantonio, the factory Ducati team full with Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez, and the Pramac team departing the Ducati structure for Yamaha, only Gresini — alongside Alex Marquez — remains available for Aldeguer. 

With his contract signed six months ago, all that remains to be done is seemingly the announcement.

“I think it’s a secret that everyone knows,” Aldeguer said of his MotoGP future. 

“I’m happy for this. I can’t say nothing now but maybe soon, and yes very happy to be in this team [Gresini] with this bike [2024 Ducati]. Next year, we talk in another time.”

The Gresini team is one with a lot of history, and more recently a history of success, with race wins courtesy of Enea Bastianini in 2022, and Fabio Di Giannantonio last year.

“Many riders go to this team [and] the technical part is so good,” Aldeguer said. “But this is next year, I’m focused on this year because it’s important.”

Fermin Aldeguer, 2024 Moto2 British Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
