Ducati MotoGP boss in fiery exchange with Aprilia mechanic

Social media video shows Davide Tardozzi outburst

Ducati’s team manager Davide Tardozzi was seen locked in a fiery outburst against an Aprilia mechanic.

A video clip emerged after the Austrian Grand Prix weekend of Tardozzi raging at a mechanic from the factory Aprilia squad.

It later emerged that this was in response to the same mechanic being caught filming a GP23 belonging to the VR46 team with a tablet computer.

It is unclear whether this happened in Austria or in a previous round.

A report by GPOne.com suggests this took place at the German GP in July, with Tardozzi apparently summoning Aprilia’s technical chief Romano Albesiano to discuss the matter.

While this type of behaviour is not governed by the MotoGP rulebook, it is incredibly frowned upon by manufacturers.

Nowadays, photographers are not allowed into team pit boxes unless designated as an official snapper for a squad.

A number of journalists over the years have also faced the wrath of teams for taking pictures of bikes while in pitlane.

It’s no secret as to why rival manufacturers would want to look deeper into Ducati’s machinery.

At the Austrian GP, Francesco Bagnaia dominated for his seventh win of the season on the GP24, while the brand locked out the top four.

It marked its 17th podium lockout, equalling Honda’s record, while it was the eighth in a row.

Ducati leads the constructors’ standings by 181 points over Aprilia, with KTM 195 adrift.

