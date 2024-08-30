Johann Zarco: “That’s cool, like a small victory!”

Marc Marquez may have grabbed the Friday MotoGP practice limelight at Aragon, but ride of the day arguably came from Johann Zarco.

The LCR rider put Honda into Qualifying 2 for the first time this season with eighth place at the slippery, resurfaced track.

Zarco lapped within one-second of Marquez’s Ducati while the Repsol Hondas of Luca Marini and Joan Mir managed only 17th and 21st, with LCR team-mate Takaaki Nakagami 22nd and last.

“That's cool! Almost like a first, very small victory!” Zarco told MotoGP.com. “And we know now that tomorrow in qualifying at least I will be in 12th position, which means the best qualifying of the year too.

“So to get this top ten in practice makes us happy. We've got some new things on the bike and I've been able to do a big improvement with the new tyres, which is positive because in Spielberg with the time attack, I was 17th.

“That was frustrating. So today, to get an extra performance from the new tyre was important and brings satisfaction."

Zarco credited a new engine for helping his new tyre performance but warned: “We don't have yet a big solution, but we must trust in the process and trust also in Honda that having this new information will help for the next things they will bring.”

Nonetheless, the #5 is determined to make the most of this weekend, setting his sights on the top ten on Sunday.

“We have an opportunity. I don't want to miss it, so we must really keep fighting to get points in Sprint and get the top ten in the race on Sunday,” he said.

“And then we it will be the time to celebrate a strong weekend. We must keep our feet on the ground and be ready for a big day tomorrow.”