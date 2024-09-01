Update on Pecco Bagnaia after scary crash under Alex Marquez's Ducati

Francesco Bagnaia has escaped injury and has been declared fit despite a worrying crash at the Aragon MotoGP.

The reigning MotoGP champion collided with Gresini's Alex Marquez and they both crashed out of Sunday's race.

Bagnaia was stuck underneath Marquez's bike as they slid through the gravel.

Ducati tweeted an image of their champion with the confirmation: "Bagnaia is back in the garage after undergoing a medical check-up.

"He has sustained contusions but no fractures and has been declared FIT."

Both Bagnaia and Marquez, despite the scary-looking incident, swiftly gesticulated at each other as they sat in the gravel. It was an early sign that they had avoided injury.

Both riders thankfully rose to their feet quickly and were walkjng.

Shortly after the conclusion of the Aragon MotoGP, both Bagnaia and Marquez had changed out of their leathers and were walking around the paddock unhurt.

It was a fortunate escape, particularly for Bagnaia who was briefly underneath Marquez's Ducati.

Bagnaia ends a weekend to forget in Aragon 23 points behind championship leader Jorge Martin.

However, after crashing out at Aragon, a fear was that Bagnaia might be required to miss the next races and therefore concede further ground to Martin in the title fight.

But Ducati have confirmed that Bagnaia will be in action next weekend at Misano - a circuit that he excels at.