Francesco Bagnaia: Alex Marquez “tried to make contact, impossible he didn’t see me”

Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia has dismissed Alex Marquez’s explanation that the Gresini rider “didn’t see him” in their Aragon clash.

The Italian added that data shows Marquez’s throttle remained open during the incident, which occurred as they fought over third place late in the grand prix, and suggested the Spaniard tried to make contact.

“My view is the view of everybody that has a normal point of view in terms of racing, because it's quite clear what happened,” Bagnaia told MotoGP.com.

“He was wide, I was in front with much more speed. I entered that corner without closing the line because I knew he was there. But my speed was enough to overtake him without any problems.

“And as soon I entered the [next] corner [13] I heard his engine opening. He was opening the throttle. So he was trying to arrive to this contact.

“I wanted to look at that data... He remained with 60 percent, 40 percent of throttle open until when he crashed. So this is very strange by a rider, I think.”

Told that Alex Marquez said he couldn’t see Bagnaia, the factory Ducati rider responded:

“In my opinion, it's impossible that he didn't see me. I was already in front of him before changing direction.”

No further action was taken by the FIM Stewards, who ruled that ‘neither rider was… predominantly responsible for the incident’.

A sore Bagnaia, who has dropped 23 points from title leader Jorge Martin, now has just five days to recover before Friday practice at his home Misano round:

“Not very good, honestly, I feel a lot of pain in my neck,” he said of his condition. “But it could be much worse so it’s OK.