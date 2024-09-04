Marc Marquez reveals change that led to improved performance for Aragon MotoGP

Marc Marquez is now 12 rounds into his time as a Ducati MotoGP rider, and has finally won a race aboard the Desmosedici.

Compared to earlier in the year, Marquez has been more comfortable with the Desmosedici GP23 in the two most recent rounds at the Red Bull Ring and MotorLand Aragon.

“Since a few GPs ago, I start to ride a little bit more natural,” Marquez told the post-race press conference in Aragon. “For some reason I start to understand better that [2024] rear tyre. I’m looking forward to arriving in other circuits to try to understand if we can keep improving.”

Marquez explained that part of the step forward they have taken has come from focusing on their own bike, the Desmosedici GP23, rather than trying to make the same setup adjustments as the riders on the GP24.

“We were looking a lot at the 2024 bikes but they’re different,” he said. “We need to ride with our setup, with our performance and believe in ourselves. Our technicians, our team is doing a very good job, and step-by-step I start to ride smoother and by instinct, so this makes the difference.”

Marquez’s adaptation to the Ducati has brought with it characteristics that made him stand out on the Honda, particularly his proficiency in left-hand corners. Back in the Spanish Grand Prix, this was something that Marquez used to bring himself into victory contention with Francesco Bagnaia, and it was something that Bagnaia pointed to as a particular strength of Marquez in Aragon, too.

On Saturday, Bagnaia said that Marquez was using up to four degrees more lean angle than other Ducati riders in left-hand corners.

Asked to explain how he’s able to do this, Marquez threw the compliment back to Bagnaia.

“I will say my secret if he says his secret for the fast right corners,” Marquez insisted. “When he tells me his secret in the right corners I will tell him the secret to the left ones.

“Each rider has their strong points. Unfortunately for me, most of the circuits are on the right, [but] on the left corners I feel super-good.”