Marc Marquez reveals change that led to improved performance for Aragon MotoGP

“We need to ride with our setup, with our performance and believe in ourselves.”

Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose

Marc Marquez is now 12 rounds into his time as a Ducati MotoGP rider, and has finally won a race aboard the Desmosedici.

Compared to earlier in the year, Marquez has been more comfortable with the Desmosedici GP23 in the two most recent rounds at the Red Bull Ring and MotorLand Aragon.

“Since a few GPs ago, I start to ride a little bit more natural,” Marquez told the post-race press conference in Aragon. “For some reason I start to understand better that [2024] rear tyre. I’m looking forward to arriving in other circuits to try to understand if we can keep improving.”

Marquez explained that part of the step forward they have taken has come from focusing on their own bike, the Desmosedici GP23, rather than trying to make the same setup adjustments as the riders on the GP24.

“We were looking a lot at the 2024 bikes but they’re different,” he said. “We need to ride with our setup, with our performance and believe in ourselves. Our technicians, our team is doing a very good job, and step-by-step I start to ride smoother and by instinct, so this makes the difference.”

Marquez’s adaptation to the Ducati has brought with it characteristics that made him stand out on the Honda, particularly his proficiency in left-hand corners. Back in the Spanish Grand Prix, this was something that Marquez used to bring himself into victory contention with Francesco Bagnaia, and it was something that Bagnaia pointed to as a particular strength of Marquez in Aragon, too.

On Saturday, Bagnaia said that Marquez was using up to four degrees more lean angle than other Ducati riders in left-hand corners.

Asked to explain how he’s able to do this, Marquez threw the compliment back to Bagnaia.

“I will say my secret if he says his secret for the fast right corners,” Marquez insisted. “When he tells me his secret in the right corners I will tell him the secret to the left ones.

“Each rider has their strong points. Unfortunately for me, most of the circuits are on the right, [but] on the left corners I feel super-good.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
27m ago
Marc Marquez reveals change that led to improved performance for Aragon MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
13h ago
Ducati MotoGP boss defends ride height devices after Bagnaia's Aragon start issues
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Aragon GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Aragon GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
14h ago
Gresini MotoGP team manager hails “incredible” Aragon MotoGP weekend
Gresini Racing celebrates Marc Marquez's Aragon GP win. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Gresini Racing celebrates Marc Marquez's Aragon GP win. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
14h ago
Red Bull handed “more heads will roll” warning as “pressure” ramps up
Max Verstappen ahead of Lando Norris at Monza
Max Verstappen ahead of Lando Norris at Monza
Moto2
News
15h ago
David Alonso gets Moto2 2025 move with Aspar
David Alonso, 2024 Moto3 Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
David Alonso, 2024 Moto3 Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Latest News

F1
News
15h ago
Fernando Alonso sympathetic towards Kevin Magnussen after controversial race ban
Fernando Alonso and Kevin Magnussen
Fernando Alonso and Kevin Magnussen
F1
News
17h ago
Martin Brundle delivers “too strange” verdict when assessing Red Bull’s woes
Max Verstappen at Monza
Max Verstappen at Monza
MotoGP
Feature
17h ago
Pecco Bagnaia’s risk-reward balance | Three talking points from the Aragon MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
18h ago
Aston Martin deny latest Adrian Newey F1 rumours amid speculation of announcement
Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey