Gresini MotoGP team manager hails “incredible” Aragon MotoGP weekend

Michele Masini, the Gresini Racing team manager, has offered his thoughts on a historic weekend for the Italian setup, as Marc Marquez took victory.

It was far from Gresini’s first MotoGP win, but having an eight-times World Champion return to winning ways on their bike almost three years after his last success was worthy of celebrations, Masini said.

“We have to make the biggest party ever,” he told MotoGP.com.

“I think that we made history together. He came back to winning with us, it’s something incredible and in an incredible weekend because he was fastest in all the practice, pole position, Sprint winner, race winner, the fastest lap. So, amazing. All the weekend was amazing.”

Masini said that Marquez simply said “we won” when he got to an emotional parc ferme.

“A lot of words but I cannot describe because almost everybody started to cry a bit, I think, today because it’s a day to remember for everyone,” Masini said.

“Also, it’s a day to start, in a way, the rest of the championship, because we would like to go to Misano with a clear idea to always improve. So, so far this weekend was unbelievable and I hope to continue like this also in the next races.”

Can the Marquez Gresini partnership yield more victories before the end of the year? Masini said simply: “I hope so. We are here for that.”

The next round of the MotoGP World Championship is scheduled for this weekend at Misano, where Marquez’s last victory before his Aragon triumph came back in 2021.