Michelin ‘takes the plunge’: Harder front tyres for Misano MotoGP

“We had been thinking about making these changes since last year, and the data recorded since the start of the 2024 season convinced us to take the plunge.”

Start, 2023 San Marino MotoGP
Start, 2023 San Marino MotoGP

In response to increasing machine performance, Michelin has increased the hardness of the three front tyre rubber compounds for this weekend’s Misano MotoGP.

The 2023 Misano specifications will continue to be used for the rear.

In contrast to the new Aragon surface last weekend, Misano’s asphalt is well known through frequent private MotoGP tests as well as the San Marino GP, held annually since 2007.

The in-depth knowledge of the circuit, combined with ‘analysis of data collected here over time’ has convinced Michelin to offer a harder front tyre allocation this weekend.

“We had been thinking about making these changes since last year, and the data recorded since the start of the 2024 season convinced us to take the plunge and select harder rubber compounds for the front,” said Piero Taramasso, Michelin’s two-wheel racing manager.

“The tyres we brought here last season were perfectly adapted, and we broke all the records. However, given the level of performance of the 2024 bikes and the number of times that they have recently been improved, we realise that our partners now have slightly different tyre needs, especially at the front.

“That’s why we made this decision, in order to offer riders even more consistent performance, as well as better feel.

“Misano is a fairly flat, rather technical track, which is demanding on the tyres because it alternates between slow and fast corners. Some sectors, such as the hairpin at Tramonto, or Curvone which is a long very high speed right-hander, generate significant stress on the tyres.

“We know that the combination of harder rubber compounds at the front, along with a rear tyre compound that perfectly transmits the power to the track, will create the optimum tyre cocktail to perform well.”

MotoGP will be holding two race weekends at Misano this month, plus an official test next Monday.
 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
6m ago
Luca Marini: “Misano MotoGP test will be a crucial point”
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
F1
News
25m ago
Eddie Jordan questions Mercedes as he doesn’t have “total belief” in Kimi Antonelli
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Moto2
News
27m ago
Adrian Huertas makes Moto2 2025 switch with Italtrans
Adrian Huertas, Laura Bertulessi. Credit: Italtrans Racing Team.
Adrian Huertas, Laura Bertulessi. Credit: Italtrans Racing Team.
MotoGP
News
46m ago
Michelin ‘takes the plunge’: Harder front tyres for Misano MotoGP
Start, 2023 San Marino MotoGP
Start, 2023 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP
News
48m ago
Valentino Rossi lapped his ranch with a GoPro - here’s the footage
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

Latest News

F1
News
50m ago
‘Adrian Newey has said yes to Aston Martin - I expect official confirmation’
Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Ex-MotoGP rider - who found his niche in endurance racing - announces retirement
Niccolo Canepa
Niccolo Canepa
MotoGP
News
14h ago
Yamaha tech boss outlines plan for development - and how new riders can help
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
WSBK
News
17h ago
Andrea Iannone set for 2025 decision amid Yamaha and Ducati tug-of-war
Andrea Iannone
Andrea Iannone