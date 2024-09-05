Michelin ‘takes the plunge’: Harder front tyres for Misano MotoGP

In response to increasing machine performance, Michelin has increased the hardness of the three front tyre rubber compounds for this weekend’s Misano MotoGP.

The 2023 Misano specifications will continue to be used for the rear.

In contrast to the new Aragon surface last weekend, Misano’s asphalt is well known through frequent private MotoGP tests as well as the San Marino GP, held annually since 2007.

The in-depth knowledge of the circuit, combined with ‘analysis of data collected here over time’ has convinced Michelin to offer a harder front tyre allocation this weekend.

“We had been thinking about making these changes since last year, and the data recorded since the start of the 2024 season convinced us to take the plunge and select harder rubber compounds for the front,” said Piero Taramasso, Michelin’s two-wheel racing manager.

“The tyres we brought here last season were perfectly adapted, and we broke all the records. However, given the level of performance of the 2024 bikes and the number of times that they have recently been improved, we realise that our partners now have slightly different tyre needs, especially at the front.

“That’s why we made this decision, in order to offer riders even more consistent performance, as well as better feel.

“Misano is a fairly flat, rather technical track, which is demanding on the tyres because it alternates between slow and fast corners. Some sectors, such as the hairpin at Tramonto, or Curvone which is a long very high speed right-hander, generate significant stress on the tyres.

“We know that the combination of harder rubber compounds at the front, along with a rear tyre compound that perfectly transmits the power to the track, will create the optimum tyre cocktail to perform well.”

MotoGP will be holding two race weekends at Misano this month, plus an official test next Monday.

