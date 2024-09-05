Official: Yamaha signs Miguel Oliveira for Pramac in MotoGP 2025

Yamaha has officially confirmed that Miguel Oliveira will join its new Pramac satellite project for the 2025 and 2026 MotoGP seasons.

The Portuguese has signed directly with Yamaha and will race a factory-spec M1, as used by the Monster Yamaha team of Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins.

"We are pleased to announce that a professional and experienced rider like Miguel Oliveira is joining the Yamaha line-up for 2025-26, and we bid him a warm welcome to the Yamaha MotoGP Project," said Yamaha Racing managing director Lin Jarvis.

"Miguel is a rider who has the technical know-how, experience, speed, and precision needed to improve the performance of the Yamaha YZR-M1. We are really looking forward to working with him as a key member of the Yamaha MotoGP project, and he can count on our full support."

A five-time MotoGP winner for KTM, Oliveira has raced for the satellite RNF/Trackhouse Aprilia outfit since last year scoring a best finish of fourth in a Grand Prix and second in a Sprint.

"It's a great privilege for me to represent such an iconic brand in our sport as Yamaha," Oliveira said. "Through my years of progression and arriving in MotoGP, I've always looked upon the blue bikes with great enthusiasm.

"It's now a reality, and I want to thank Yamaha Motor Company for its commitment to me in such an important transition phase of the project. Mr. Lin Jarvis was a key figure in starting discussions and making this happen. I believe I can be useful in this transition period of bringing the bike back to the top.

"I want to thank Mr. Campinoti, Gino Borsoi, and all the Pramac staff for embarking on this journey together. I can't be happier and more excited to get this new chapter started."

Jack Miller is tipped to be Oliveira's team-mate and complete the 2025 grid.

Pramac, currently leading the world championship with Jorge Martin, is ending its 20-year association with Ducati to start a new era with Yamaha.

“We are glad to welcome Miguel Oliveira to our family," said Pramac boss Paolo Campinoti. "His vast experience in this sport will perfectly align with our team and with the project we are about to embark on with the full support of Yamaha. We wish Miguel the best for the second part of the season, and we look forward to seeing him at the beginning of 2025”.

Team manager Gino Borsoi added: “It is a pleasure to welcome Miguel Oliveira, a rider I have known since the beginning of his career. His experience with several MotoGP manufacturers is undoubtedly a significant strength, which will be crucial in developing the project we have planned with Yamaha."

