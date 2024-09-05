Misano time attack concern for Fabio Quartararo: “That didn't go so well”

Monster Yamaha arrives at this weekend’s opening Misano MotoGP round with the benefit of recent private testing at the Italian track.

Unfortunately for Fabio Quartararo, who were left 17th in qualifying at the slippery Aragon last weekend, the Frenchman’s time attack “didn't go so well” at Misano in testing.

But he hopes that more rubber during the race weekend will help his chances, at a track where he has twice finished runner-up and secured the 2021 MotoGP title.

“We tested here not long ago. During the private test, the pace was okay. The thing that didn't go so well is the time attack, so I expect that will be a crucial point,” Quartararo said.

“But let's see what we can do this weekend. More bikes on track with us means more rubber on the track. We might be able to benefit from this.”

Team-mate Alex Rins was just 21st in qualifying at Aragon but salvaged his best result of the season with ninth in the grand prix, after a last lap pass on KTM’s Jack Miller.

“The Aragon Race was a nice boost, but during the weekend in general it was difficult to evaluate new items as we were struggling so much with the low level of grip of the new asphalt,” Rins said.

“That's why it's good that we have another GP coming up this weekend in Misano, where we had the private test.

“In Aragon, we were already riding with a different bike configuration compared to the Austrian GP. I hope that this weekend I will be able to notice the difference more. I'm looking forward to it!”

Team director Massimo Meregalli confirmed the private test data will be “the starting point this weekend.

“We got some good information during this test, and let's see how the race weekend data will compare during the first of the two races that we will have in Misano.

“On top of this, we will also have an extra test day on Monday at this track.

“We will try to maximise our productivity as much as possible each session. Misano is one of the team's favourite tracks to be at, with an amazing atmosphere, so the team is fully motivated.”

Despite scoring just 2 points from the last two rounds, Quartararo remains comfortably the top rider on a Japanese bike, with 51 points for 14th in the standings.

The top Honda of Takaaki Nakagami is 18th, with 18 points, while Rins – who missed two rounds due to injury – is 20th with 15 points.

