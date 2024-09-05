Miguel Oliveira explains Yamaha decision: “I believe I can make a difference”

Miguel Oliveira will take on his third different MotoGP bike next season when he switches from Trackhouse Aprilia to the new Pramac Yamaha project.

Both Trackhouse and Pramac offer access to factory-spec bikes.

But while the M1 has been without a victory since 2022 and off the podium for almost a calendar year, the RS-GP has four MotoGP wins since 2022 and ten top-3s so far this season (Sprint and GPs).

Only Ducati is ahead of Aprilia in the constructors’ standings, with Yamaha fourth out of five, in front of Honda.

However, only one of the Aprilia rostrums was by Oliveira, runner-up in the Sachsenring Sprint, and he is currently 13th in the world championship.

The Portuguese, previously a five-time MotoGP winner for KTM, explained that he has been impressed by the efforts Yamaha is making to revamp its MotoGP fortunes.

"I really believe I can make a difference there," Oliveira told MotoGP.com. "And with this new approach [by Yamaha], we can arrive at good results much sooner.

“That's the factor that really ‘imposed’ my decision.

“You can definitely see from the outside and understand the approach they are doing with the testing and all the management to really not wait too much to be competitive.

“Even though the [technical] rules are changing in two years’ time, Yamaha wants to come back to the top as soon as possible. And they're doing efforts in that direction.

“Also [Pramac will be] a second factory team. We’ll be on the same machines. I think that's a really positive thing and we must look forward to that.”

Pramac, currently running Ducati machinery, are not only the reigning MotoGP teams’ champions but currently lead the riders’ standings with Jorge Martin.

“It's no secret they are one of the best teams in the paddock and for sure I'm really looking forward to know the crew and to get to work with them,” Oliveira said.

Oliveira has signed a two-year deal, directly with the Yamaha factory. Jack Miller is expected to be confirmed as his team-mate.

Rookie Ai Ogura will take over Oliveira's place at Trackhouse.