Alex Marquez accepts Francesco Bagnaia’s apology - but “damage is done”

Alex Marquez ‘appreciated’ Francesco Bagnaia’s apology after claiming the Spaniard “made me crash on purpose” in last Sunday’s Aragon MotoGP.

But Marquez added that the damage to his and the Gresini team's image has already been done.

“The fact that he apologised, I like and I really thank him for his words,” Marquez said.

“But it's also true that the damage to me personally, to my team and my image as a rider has already been done.

“Saying that, I want to close this chapter. I don’t want to speak any more about it. I’m looking forward.”

Bagnaia and Marquez were left battered and bruised after tangling over third place in the closing stages of Sunday’s race.

The FIM Stewards ruled 'neither rider was… predominantly responsible' and took no further action.

Each felt the other should have given more room but Bagnaia went a step further by accusing Marquez of “trying to arrive at this contact” by “opening the throttle”.

Marquez responded with a social media post: “I would never deliberately crash with another rider.”

Upon reflection, Bagnaia regretted his choice of words, although he still believes the #73 was at fault after an ‘aggressive’ defence.

“I was a bit too strong in my words. I didn’t want to say that he made me crash on purpose,” Bagnaia said on Thursday at his home Misano round.

The Bagnaia-Marquez clash has been trending on social media since Aragon, fuelled by past incidents between Bagnaia’s mentor Valentino Rossi and Alex’s brother Marc.

“Depends how you see it, depends how you are,” replied Marquez, when asked about all the publicity for MotoGP generated by the incident.

“I mean, as I said, the damage is already done. It’s like this.

"I think it’s not really good for the sport in general, but it’s done and I don’t want to speak about this chapter anymore.

“I appreciate the fact that he apologised for his words, and that’s it.”