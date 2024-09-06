Marquez brothers brush past Ducati rivals in too-close-for-comfort moments

Two nail-biting moments on Friday at Misano

Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez

The Marquez brothers were at the centre of two close calls on Friday at Misano.

Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi ran extremely close during practice for the San Marino MotoGP.

VR46’s Bezzecchi noticeably turned his head to glare at Gresini’s Marquez, who was riding up the inside.

Alex Marquez and Enea Bastianini were then involved in a separate too-close-for-comfort moment.

Factory Ducati rider Bastianini appeared to shake his head with disapproval when Gresini’s Marquez darted past him.

Alex Marquez was later given an official warning by the stewards.

The moments - although they came to nothing - arrive during a weekend of heightened tensions within Ducati.

The crash five days ago in Aragon between Alex Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia caused a stir.

Bagnaia apologised for his initial claim that Alex Marquez intentionally clattered him.

Marc Marquez chimed in to insist that future teammate Bagnaia's apology was "necessary" to his brother.

Ducati might find it hard to control the ambition of their eight riders.

Marc Marquez has already signed on for the official team next year, whereas Jorge Martin, Bastianini and Bezzecchi know they are exiting the manufacturer.

Ducati politics may yet play a role this weekend at Misano.

Bagnaia went fastest in Friday practice, despite the bumps and bruises from Aragon. Marc Marquez was second.

