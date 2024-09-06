MotoGP Stewards confirm judgement on Alex Marquez-Enea Bastianini incident

Alex Marquez irked Enea Bastianini during Friday practice at Misano

Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez has been hit with an official warning on Friday in Misano.

The Gresini rider was investigated and FIM stewards ruled that he was riding slowly on the racing line during practice for the San Marino MotoGP.

Marquez disturbed Enea Bastianini, the stewards judged.

As it is a first offence of this kind for the season, Marquez’s punishment was limited to an official warning.

Bastianini's annoyance at Marquez's manouevre was obvious.

It is the second time in five days that the younger Marquez brother has been judged by the FIM stewards.

On Sunday in Aragon he clattered into Francesco Bagnaia in an ugly-looking crash, which luckily both riders were unhurt from.

That was deemed a racing incident but it didn't spot a war of words between them.

Bagnaia apologised for his part in that spat. He topped Friday practice in Misano, five days after being briefly stuck under Marquez's Ducati.

After another far less serious tangle with a factory Ducati rider, Marquez came under the spotlight again on Friday in Misano.

The Italian manufacturer's politics were already under the microscope this weekend, due to the contrasting agendas of their eight riders.

Friday's incident was much ado about nothing, but the battle lines have been drawn for the Misano round.

