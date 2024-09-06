Jorge Martin: “Yesterday I was at my 20%, so tomorrow will be better!”

MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin lost out to Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez at the end of Friday practice for the 2024 San Marino MotoGP.

But the Pramac Ducati rider was only 0.281s from the top and is confident he can “put everything together” on Saturday, when he also expects to be back at full physical fitness.

The defending Misano winner struggled with illness earlier this week and, while his condition has improved, felt it affected his consistency during the hour-long afternoon session.



“It was a good day,” Martin told MotoGP.com. “In the morning, I felt super good, better than usual. Everything was working perfectly and I was really comfortable with the bike.

“In the afternoon, with the soft [rear] I started to struggle a bit to stop the bike. I had to change a lot the setup but we were coming closer and closer to the top. So finally it was good.

“Then my time attack was good. Still missing two tenths, but I think tomorrow I can put everything together. In general, I feel we have everything right here and I am happy for the work done.”

Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir was unable to ride on Friday due to “intense gastroenteritis”. Alex Marquez then cancelled his Friday evening media debrief due to not feeling well.

Martin confirmed he is also recovering from sickness.

”Today was much better. For sure, in the afternoon I felt I was struggling to keep the pace physically, but I think tomorrow I will be 100%,” Martin said. “Yesterday I was at my 20%, so tomorrow will be better!”

Pramac team-mate Franco Morbidelli was a close match for Martin, in fourth.

Martin will start Saturday’s Sprint race with a 23-point title lead over Bagnaia.