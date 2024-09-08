Ryota Haga - the son of Noriyuki Haga - tragically dies after a racing accident

Ryota Haga, the son of Noriyuki Haga, has tragically died after an accident in a motorcycle race in Japan.

The awful news was confirmed by Yamaha.

"Devastating news from the All Japan Road Race Championship today about Ryota Haga, son of Noriyuki," a post from Yamaha read.

"We send our sincerest condolences to the Haga family in these most tragic circumstances."

Ryota Haga was just 21 years old.

He was competing in the Japanese Supersport 600 riding a Yamaha R6.

Ryota was following in his father's footsteps.

Noriyuki won the fifth-most amount of World Superbike races ever. He also raced in the British Superbike Championship and MotoGP.

The thoughts of everyone at Crash.net are with the Haga family.