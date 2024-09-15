Snarling Marc Marquez “put fear into opposition”

Marc Marquez’s title rivals will be “worried” by the “intent” he demonstrated in Misano, it is claimed.

Gresini Ducati’s Marquez has now won the past two grands prix to re-enter the MotoGP championship battle.

Marquez recovered from a mistake in qualifying to master the changing conditions during the San Marino MotoGP and convert a P9 start into victory.

Next weekend’s Emilia-Romagna MotoGP is a return to the Misano circuit which Marquez brilliantly conquered seven days ago, raising optimism that he will win again.

“He pounced! And made up for everything he lost with his crash in Q2,” broadcaster Simon Crafar analysed.

“He was more confident in the conditions, and he got to the front.

“The big thing for me was his pace after he did that. I looked at the concrete that the canopies are built on, and you could see it evaporate! Within a couple of laps the water was gone.

“Marc’s pace after it dried out was what impressed me, and it’s what will make Marc so happy.

“It was really valuable. It was his best ride since getting on the Ducati.

“It will put fear into the opposition when we come back here. His speed after it dried out was good enough to match anyone, and he knows it. If he qualifies right he will fight for the win again, at the second race here.

“He put on a masterclass, unbelievably good. He’s in the fight for the championship.

“Did you see the look on Marc’s face when he was asked if he was in the fight for the championship? He said he can’t afford to make mistakes.

“The intent on Marc’s face - and the level of rider that he is - I would be worried if I was the opposition.”

Marquez is 53 points adrift of championship leader Jorge Martin, whose error last weekend opened the door for the Gresini star.

TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson analysed Marquez: “He needed those little drops of rain. We know, because we were stood outside in it, it was not quite enough. Until it was…

“It wasn’t forecast. But that little glint, at that point, is when he turns into a different animal. All in.

“Every other rider goes ‘ahh tricky conditions’. He’s all-in: ‘This is mine, I’m having it!’

“Usually when he does that, it pays off more than it doesn’t. He has crashed a lot, and will crash a lot more.

“But when he goes all-in… he’s got this ridiculous skill to not crash in tricky conditions.”

Michael Laverty credited Marquez: “To keep the temperature in the tyres you have to push. But telling your brain that you need to go in there… with full commitment…”