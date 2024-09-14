“Speaking to people inside the paddock” verdict on Pramac choosing Jack Miller

Pramac Yamaha have been credited for smartly acquiring riders who bring experience of rival motorcycles.

Miguel Oliveira, currently of Trackhouse Aprilia, has been confirmed as the first rider of the new Pramac era, when they swap Ducati for Yamaha in 2025.

Jack Miller, currently of KTM, is set to follow Oliveira in to Yamaha’s new satellite project.

“Speaking to people inside the paddock, the general feeling is that it’s a good signing,” TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson said about Miller.

“Yamaha are in a hole, they are behind the European manufacturers. They need to improve their motorcycle.

“When it comes to development, why wouldn’t you choose someone like Miller who has ridden for three different manufacturers already?

“Oliveira has got a lot of experience as well. They’ve both won grands prix.

“You can’t argue that they are in the pinnacle of their careers, but they are probably at the pinnacle of their development and experience.

“That’s what Yamaha have bought. It’s a great signing for Pramac.”

Michael Laverty added: “Oliveira has rode KTM and Aprilia but has never quite delivered what everyone expected. He is a smart, intelligent development rider.

“Likewise Miller, when he moved from Ducati to KTM, he almost steadied the ship with how they went about their weekends, and brought new parts.

“He brought knowledge and experience, and helped implement a better system inside the garage on race weekends.

“Yamaha are buying intimate knowledge of Aprilia and KTM. It’s a clever move.

“Max Bartolini would have been instrumental, having worked with Miller at Ducati. He knows what he’s capable of. Nobody wanted to see Miller leave, it was too early in his career.”

Miller’s link-up with ex-Ducati engineer Bartolini, who now leads Yamaha’s technical department, is an intriguing prospect.

Popular Aussie Miller was on the verge of the MotoGP axe when he lost his KTM seat, and was even talking about his final days in the premier class.

He has represented Honda, Ducati and KTM in MotoGP.

Oliveira, meanwhile, has ridden a KTM and an Aprilia during his MotoGP tenure.

Pramac Yamaha opted for two veterans despite being seriously linked with several talented Moto2 prospects.

